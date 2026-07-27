Apple’s best device protection deal is finally leaving the US

AppleCare One has spent its first year locked to the United States. Now, Apple is finally letting a few more countries into the club. AppleCare One will expand to the UK, France, Germany, and Australia beginning August 4, marking the first international rollout of the bundled protection service since its US debut in July 2025.

The plan allows customers to cover up to three eligible Apple products under a single monthly subscription, with additional devices available for an extra fee. This makes it particularly appealing if your collection already includes an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

One subscription can cover a pile of Apple gear

In the UK, AppleCare One will start at £16.99 per month for three devices, with each additional product costing £4.99 per month. Apple says someone covering an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch could save as much as £11.48 each month compared with buying separate AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plans.

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Australian pricing starts at AU$29.99 per month, while extra devices cost AU$8.99 each. France will reportedly start at €20.99 for three products, with additional devices costing €5.99 each. To recall, the US plan currently costs $19.99 per month for three devices and $5.99 for each additional product.

AppleCare One includes unlimited accidental-damage repairs, battery service, priority Apple support, and Theft and Loss protection for eligible iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. The plan allows up to three theft or loss claims each year across covered devices.

Your older Apple gear can get another shot at coverage

One of AppleCare One’s best perks is that you aren’t limited to freshly purchased hardware. Eligible products can be as much as four years old when added, provided they are still in good condition. Headphones have a shorter one-year eligibility window. Apple may require a diagnostic check or an in-store inspection before accepting an older device.

The flexibility extends far beyond AppleCare+’s standard 60-day purchase window and could make AppleCare One particularly valuable for people with several older devices still in regular use. The math will still depend on what you own. Three individually inexpensive AppleCare+ plans can cost less than AppleCare One, while combinations involving pricier iPhones, Macs, and other premium hardware can help offer substantial savings. Either way, Apple customers outside the US finally have another option to consider starting August 4.