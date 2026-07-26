 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Apple’s new Upgrade program launches on Tuesday with major changes

Apple's new leasing program might drop AppleCare coverage from the bundle.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max Unsplash

Buying your next Apple device could soon look like leasing a car. Apple is launching its new Apple Upgrade program on Tuesday, July 28, replacing new enrollments in the long-running iPhone Upgrade Program with a lease-based option that covers iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

Backed by Klarna, the program is designed to lower the upfront cost of Apple’s premium devices, but it is also raising questions about whether you’ll actually own what you’re paying for.

How will the new Apple Upgrade work?

Apple iPhone Pro Shot Rear Camera Apple Logo
TARUN RAJ BN / Unsplash

The new program will reportedly launch first in the United States through Apple’s retail stores and online store. Eligible iPhones and Apple Watches will be offered on 24-month leases, while Macs and iPads will be offered on 36-month leases.

Recommended Videos

You’ll make monthly payments, with the option to pay off the device early, upgrade to a newer model during the lease, or keep or return it when the agreement ends. A soft credit check through Klarna will be required before you can enroll.

Apple Upgrade is expected to replace new signups for the current iPhone Upgrade Program, although existing financing plans will continue for current customers. Unlike the older program, reports suggest that AppleCare will not be included.

The program also excludes the base iPad, iPhone 16, Apple Watch SE, MacBook Neo, and business or education purchases. The timing is interesting because it follows Apple’s recent price increase across much of its hardware and services lineup.

Computer, Electronics, Laptop
Apple

Why does it matter?

The biggest concern is that Apple Upgrade may work more like a traditional car lease than a financing plan. If that is the case, your monthly payments would mainly cover the device’s depreciation instead of paying off its full value.

At the end of the lease, you could be asked to return the device or make an additional payment to own it outright. Whether this ends up saving you money or just keeps you locked into an endless upgrade cycle will likely depend entirely on how you use it.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Setting up your dorm desk? These are the phone stands I’d actually spend my money on
From a $2 folding stand to a three-in-one Apple charging dock, these are the phone stands worth setting up this semester.
Analog Clock, Clock, Electronics

A phone stand is one of the smallest purchases on any back-to-school list, but it's also one of the easiest to get wrong, especially since there are dozens of options available on Amazon. A good phone stand is one that does its job well and, more importantly, doesn't put much of a dent in your budget.

This is one of those product categories where you don’t need to spend big, unless a MagSafe dock or a multi-device charging stand is genuinely useful for your desk or dorm setup. That is why this list begins with the most affordable options and works its way up to the more expensive ones. From a two-pack that costs about as much as a coffee to a three-in-one Apple charging station, I picked eight of Amazon's best-reviewed phone stands worth considering this back-to-school season.

Read more
I picked four wireless chargers so you can stop making your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch fight over one dorm outlet
The best back-to-school wireless chargers for dorm desks, study spaces, and travel
Computer, Electronics, Laptop

A dorm-room desk can disappear surprisingly quickly beneath a laptop charger, phone cable, Apple Watch puck, and the growing collection of adapters required to power them all. Add textbooks and other academic materials, and finding enough room to study becomes the first assignment of the semester.

A wireless charging stand can consolidate several of those cables into one station. It also gives your phone a dedicated place to sit, which helps when you are checking the time or watching a lecture. Every charger here still needs one connection to the wall. So finding a peripheral that works with all of your gadgets isn't just convenient, it's smart. I picked four models ranging from an inexpensive two-device stand to a fast 25W wireless charger capable of powering an entire Apple setup.

Read more
Your backpack needs one of these power banks before classes start
I picked 4 power banks that can survive your longest day on campus
Anker Nano 3-in-1 10,000mAh portable power bank for iPhone.

Finding an empty outlet on campus can require more patience than registering for a popular class. Common spaces like libraries or lecture halls rarely have sockets in the right places. So a good power bank gives you far more freedom. It gives you the option to choose the quiet corner of the library, work outside between classes, or even finish an assignment without worrying about your laptop's battery.

The right model depends on what you carry, since a phone needs far less power than a MacBook or gaming laptop. I picked four Anker power banks that cover everything from everyday phone charging to running several demanding devices at once.

Read more