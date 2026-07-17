Another Apple price hike just landed, this time on Apple One

Apple has raised the monthly price of its Family and Premier Apple One bundles in the US. The Family plan now costs $27.95 per month, up from $25.95, while Premier has climbed from $37.95 to $39.95. Both plans are now $2 more expensive each month, adding another $24 to the annual bill. The Individual plan remains unchanged at $19.95 per month.

The increase arrives shortly after Apple raised subscription prices for Apple Music across its student, individual, and family plans. New AppleCare+ customers buying coverage for Macs and iPads have also been hit by higher prices recently.

What changed for Apple One subscribers?

Apple One Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud+ storage. The services can be shared with up to five other family members.

The Premier plan includes the same services, alongside Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud+ storage.

Apple has not added any new services, storage, or other benefits to either bundle. Family subscribers will now spend $335.40 over a full year, while the Premier plan works out to $479.40 annually.

Apple’s subscription costs keep climbing

Apple has not explained why the two Apple One bundles have become more expensive. The company blamed its recent Apple Music increase on rising licensing costs, and the service is included in every Apple One plan. However, the unchanged Individual bundle suggests Apple Music is unlikely to be the only reason behind the latest adjustment.

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The company has also raised AppleCare+ prices for new Mac and iPad customers by $0.50 per month or $5 per year. Those changes followed broader price increases across Apple’s Mac, iPad, Vision Pro, HomePod, and Apple TV lineups. Despite the price increases, Apple One still offers a discount compared to paying for every included service separately.