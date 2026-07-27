 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Spotify meets Snap Map in Snapchat’s latest update

The new Now Playing feature adds real-time music sharing with customizable privacy controls.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Now Playing on Snap Map Spotify Snapchat featured
Snap

Snapchat is giving Snap Map a musical makeover. The company has announced Now Playing, a new feature that lets users share the music they’re listening to in real time directly on Snap Map. Launching first with Spotify, the integration allows friends to discover each other’s favorite tracks, save songs, and jump straight into Spotify without leaving Snapchat. The feature is rolling out now in regions where both Snapchat and Spotify are available, with Canada set to receive it soon.

How Now Playing works

Once a Spotify account is linked to Snapchat, users can choose to display the song they’re currently listening to on Snap Map. Friends can tap the track to open it in Spotify, save it to their Liked Songs, or explore Snapchat Spotlight videos that use the same audio. Songs discovered through Spotlight and Snapchat’s Sound Pages can also be saved directly to Spotify, making the feature as much about music discovery as it is about sharing.

Now Playing on Snap Map Spotify Snapchat
Snap

Snapchat is also giving users full control over who can see their listening activity. Music can be shared with all Snapchat friends, only friends who already have access to the user’s location on Snap Map, a custom list of selected friends, or no one at all. Listening activity isn’t permanent either—sharing automatically pauses if Snapchat hasn’t been opened for more than 24 hours, and users can manually pause sharing for three hours, 24 hours, or indefinitely.

Another step toward social music discovery

The feature builds on Snap Map’s growing role beyond simple location sharing. According to Snap, the map now attracts more than 450 million monthly users, and Now Playing adds another way for friends to connect through shared interests instead of just shared locations.

Recommended Videos

It’s also the latest example of music streaming becoming increasingly social. Instagram lets users display their Spotify activity through Notes, while TikTok has long enabled users to share and save songs from streaming services. By bringing real-time listening directly to Snap Map, Snapchat is betting that music recommendations from friends will feel more personal than those served up by an algorithm. Whether it becomes the next big discovery tool remains to be seen, but for Spotify users, it’s another seamless way to turn everyday listening into something worth sharing

Varun Mirchandani
Varun Mirchandani
News Writer
Varun is an experienced technology journalist and editor with over eight years in consumer tech media. His work spans…
Topics
OnePlus is building another flagship monster for a shrinking audience, and its expected to launch in October
OnePlus 16 could launch in October, but it may not leave China
Rear shell of OnePlus 15.

While OnePlus may have exited the US and Europe, the brand is still alive in its home market and is already working on its next flagship smartphone. A fresh leak from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has now revealed more details about the OnePlus 16, including its design and a revised launch timeline.

The tipster previously claimed that the phone would arrive in September 2026, but the latest information points to an October launch in China (via Gizmochina). The global picture is far less clear, and there is now even some doubt over whether the OnePlus 16 will make it to India, which remains the company’s biggest market.

Read more
Samsung has another wild foldable phone lined up for 2027 and it will excite screen connoisseurs
Samsung wants another giant OLED folding inside your pocket
Samsung Galaxy TriFold unfolded

Samsung just gave foldable fans a wider 4:3 canvas with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. But that still isn't enough screen for the company. Samsung has reportedly begun early development of a successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold, its dual-hinged phone that unfolds into something much closer to a proper tablet.

According to Korean publication ETNews, Samsung has already shared information about the next-generation project with suppliers, but its final specifications have yet to be decided. One detail should immediately grab the attention of anyone who buys a foldable primarily for its display. A source familiar with the project told ETNews that Samsung is currently targeting a screen size similar to the original TriFold.

Read more
Android’s most powerful app permission could soon come with a much scarier warning
New Android 17 language spells out how trusted apps may interact with your screen while your device remains locked
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

Android 17 could make one of its most powerful app permissions harder to approve without a second thought. New warning text explains that trusted apps may view and interact with screen content, even while the phone is locked.

Nerd’s Chalk uncovered the language in an APK teardown of Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1. The feature isn’t active, but Google’s description now leaves considerably less to the imagination.

Read more