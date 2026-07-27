Samsung has another wild foldable phone lined up for 2027 and it will excite screen connoisseurs

Samsung just gave foldable fans a wider 4:3 canvas with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. But that still isn’t enough screen for the company. Samsung has reportedly begun early development of a successor to the Galaxy Z TriFold, its dual-hinged phone that unfolds into something much closer to a proper tablet.

According to Korean publication ETNews, Samsung has already shared information about the next-generation project with suppliers, but its final specifications have yet to be decided. One detail should immediately grab the attention of anyone who buys a foldable primarily for its display. A source familiar with the project told ETNews that Samsung is currently targeting a screen size similar to the original TriFold.

Another nearly 10-inch OLED could be coming

Samsung’s first Galaxy Z TriFold used a 9.96-inch OLED display on the inside alongside a 6.49-inch cover screen. Just like the new Z Fold 8, that giant inner panel had a 4:3 aspect ratio. So you get a considerably more usable canvas for video, games, and reading than a conventional book-style foldable. In our hands-on, we found the original particularly impressive once unfolded, despite the additional size and weight that inevitably comes from carrying three display sections and two hinges.

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Samsung has already shown renewed interest in display proportions this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 moved to a shorter and wider body with its own 4:3 inner display that offers a more usable aspect ratio. A second TriFold could take that philosophy much further simply by giving you significantly more OLED to work with.

The TriFold may become a proper Galaxy Z regular

The first TriFold was deliberately scarce. Production was only around 30,000 units, with Samsung treating the device largely as a showcase for its technology rather than something expected to sell at conventional flagship volumes. But this might change with the second generation. An industry source told the publication that Samsung could increase production after testing the market with the original device. Early development has also begun soon enough that the new model could reportedly appear around July 2027 alongside the Galaxy Z9 lineup.

If this is true, Samsung’s foldable lineup might expand to four devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip, the wider Fold, the Fold Ultra, and the TriFold. Samsung has plenty of work to do if it wants generation two to become anything beyond another technological showcase. Even then, another pocketable device opening into roughly 10 inches of OLED is the hardware experiment I want to see Samsung continue.