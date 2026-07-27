Android’s most powerful app permission could soon come with a much scarier warning

Android 17 could make one of its most powerful app permissions harder to approve without a second thought. New warning text explains that trusted apps may view and interact with screen content, even while the phone is locked.

Nerd’s Chalk uncovered the language in an APK teardown of Android 17 QPR2 Beta 1. The feature isn’t active, but Google’s description now leaves considerably less to the imagination.

What the warning now reveals

The earlier summary referred broadly to screen automation based on the user’s activity. That phrasing didn’t convey how much control an approved app could receive.

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The replacement is more direct. An authorized app could see and interact with content from selected apps while the screen is locked. A separate permission would let it use onscreen information to offer proactive suggestions.

These Android app permissions suggest Google is preparing assistants that can continue handling tasks after you put down your phone. That convenience would require trusting an app with whatever appears inside the services you’ve authorized.

How Google may control the risk

Google is also preparing another approval step. The trusted pairing flow could require users to confirm their identity with a PIN before connecting an app.

Individual capabilities may remain adjustable afterward. You could allow proactive suggestions while withdrawing locked-screen control, rather than ending the entire pairing.

The unfinished code can’t tell us exactly what users will receive. Google could revise the setup or narrow the permissions before anything reaches a public version of Android.

Why the warning matters now

A PIN may prevent someone from casually approving the permission, but it can’t judge whether an app deserves that degree of control. Users will still have to make that call themselves, potentially before they’ve seen what an assistant does with the information.

The safest test is straightforward. If you wouldn’t trust an app with the authorized content visible on your unlocked screen, don’t let it keep looking after you’ve locked the phone.