T-Mobile says it has fixed the nationwide signal outage after hours of disruption

T-Mobile’s Monday outage is officially over. After thousands of customers spent hours dealing with dropped signals and iPhones stuck in SOS mode, the carrier confirmed that service has been fully restored.

So what exactly happened?

Reports started flooding into Downdetector around 4 PM ET, and within an hour, more than 140,000 users had flagged an issue. Most people reported they are receiving no signal or a dead mobile connection.

Downdetector users have reported issues with T-Mobile since 4:00 p.m. ET, with more than 140,000 reports submitted.



Comment below if you’re experiencing issues too #TMobileDown pic.twitter.com/4W64lr4910 — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 27, 2026

The trouble didn’t stop at T-Mobile’s own network either. StatusGator confirmed that MVNOs like Mint Mobile and Boost Mobile, which run on T-Mobile’s towers, also felt the impact.

🚨 There’s a nationwide T-Mobile outage ongoing in the US.



The outage affects not only T-Mobile itself but all downstream providers and MVNOs including @Mintmobile, @googlefi, @MetroByTMobile, and (to some extent) @boostmobile.



All T-Mobile users are seeing No Service, zero… pic.twitter.com/Xk9hWZ18kz — StatusGator (@statusgator) July 27, 2026

Things got bad enough that plenty of iPhone owners watched their devices switch to Emergency SOS mode, and Google searches for “SOS mode” spiked as people tried to figure out what was happening. New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles saw the heaviest concentration of complaints, according to Downdetector’s outage map.

Over on Reddit and X, posts about the outage blew up, racking up thousands of comments as users traded theories and potential fixes.

Is everything back to normal now?

After first saying its teams were “actively working” on the issue, T-Mobile followed up with a full resolution update on X. “We have fully restored service for all customers and sincerely apologize for the difficulties to those who experienced network impacts today,” the company said. “At T-Mobile, we know that customers rely on us to stay connected to what matters most, and we appreciate their understanding as we prioritized resolution.”

We have fully restored service for all customers and sincerely apologize for the difficulties to those who experienced network impacts today. At @TMobile, we know that customers rely on us to stay connected to what matters most, and we appreciate their understanding as we… — T-Mobile Newsroom (@tmobilenews) July 28, 2026

T-Mobile still hasn’t shared what actually caused the outage in the first place, so we don’t know if this was a one-time hiccup or something worth keeping an eye on. For now, if your phone was stuck on SOS earlier today, a quick restart should get you back to full bars.