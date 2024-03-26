Galaxy AI is now available for these other Samsung phones

In January, Samsung introduced its Galaxy AI features alongside its Galaxy S24 series of smartphones. Since then, if you’ve wanted to use Galaxy AI, you’ve needed a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, or Galaxy S24 Ultra. That’s about to change.

Samsung just announced that it’s about to bring those Galaxy AI features to a lot more devices, meaning you’ll soon be able to use Galaxy AI even if you don’t have a Galaxy S24.

Beginning on March 28, Samsung will start rolling out its One UI 6.1 update — which includes all of the Galaxy AI features — to the following devices:

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Additionally, Samsung says One UI 6.1 will also be available for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 (specifically the Wi-Fi versions) starting “this week.”

As a quick refresher, Galaxy AI consists of a few different AI-powered features. Leading the charge is Google’s Circle to Search feature, which allows you to circle/scribble anything on your screen to instantly do a Google Search for it. It’s quick, convenient, and surprisingly useful.

Also included are translation tools to get real-time translations/transcripts of phone calls and in-person conversations, powerful AI photo editing tools, and summarization tools for voice recordings and notes. There’s also a feature that tries to use AI to adjust the tone of your typing, though we’d recommend staying away from that one. Everything else, though, is worth checking out.

Samsung has previously confirmed that its Galaxy AI features will be free until the end of 2025 — suggesting that they will cost money at some point. Samsung hasn’t said how much you’ll have to pay for Galaxy AI or when in 2026 it’ll start charging you, so you have a good long while before you need to worry about that.

If you have any of the above phones or tablets, keep your eyes out for One UI 6.1 and all of its Galaxy AI goodness coming soon.

