 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Have a Samsung Galaxy S23? Don’t update your phone to One UI 6.1

Joe Maring
By
The pink Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus lying on a pillow.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung started rolling out its One UI 6.1 update last week, bringing its Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S23 series and other Galaxy phones and tablets. Unfortunately, it looks like the update is doing more harm than good.

Over the last couple of days, there have been seemingly endless reports of One UI 6.1 wreaking havoc for Galaxy S23 owners — including everything from unresponsive touchscreens, fingerprint sensors not working, and more.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a quick overview of what’s going on and why you should probably avoid the One UI 6.1 update for now if you own a Galaxy S23.

Related

Unresponsive touchscreens

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’ll start with one of the biggest issues. According to user reports on Reddit and Samsung’s community forums, One UI 6.1 is causing the touchscreen on some Galaxy S23 models to be completely unresponsive.

One Galaxy S23 Ultra owner on Reddit says that, after installing One UI 6.1, “my screen is totally unresponsive to finger touch and only works when I use the S Pen.” Samsung’s forums are filled with similar reports. There, one Galaxy S23 user comments, “After hitting the 6.1 update, I’m stuck with the same problem: the touch screen is totally unresponsive. It’s downright disheartening. Can’t believe a brand would drop an update this messed up.”

Broken fingerprint sensors

In-screen fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

But touchscreen issues are just the start. Other threads on Reddit indicate that One UI 6.1 is also breaking the fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy S23.

Digging into posts on the r/GalaxyS23 and r/GalaxyS23Ultra subreddits, the fingerprint sensor isn’t completely broken. However, it’s also not working as intended. As one user explains, “After updating to One UI 6.1 yesterday, my fingerprint sensor randomly doesn’t register my input when trying to unlock the phone. There is no error whatsoever, the fingerprint icon animation re-appears once I touch the screen and I have to touch that part again to get the phone unlocked.”

Another S23 owner reports a similar issue: ” When you tap on the fingerprint scanner, it disappears and you have to tap again to unlock the device.” Multiple commenters below each thread report similar experiences, indicating this is a pretty widespread issue.

Slow charging

USB-C port on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

We’ve also seen reports of One UI 6.1 causing slower charging speeds for the Galaxy S23 series. Specifically, some people have reported that their S23 maxes out around 15W for wired charging speeds — even when using a 25W adapter.

The folks at SamMobile tested this out and found their Galaxy S23 was still charging at the expected 20W, indicating this particular issue may not be as common as some of the other ones on this list. However, it’s still popped up enough across Reddit and Samsung’s forums that it’s worth mentioning.

Phones overheating

Playing a game on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Last but not least, One UI 6.1 also appears to be making some Galaxy S23 phones run hotter than normal. This one is a bit harder to pin down, though one Redditor claims that One UI 6.1 made their Galaxy S23 Plus get “quite warm to touch even when it’s idle and connected to WiFi.”

Should you download One UI 6.1?

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra all next to each other.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Given all of these issues, should you still download One UI 6.1 on your Galaxy S23? It’s difficult to say exactly how widespread these bugs are, so there’s a chance you could download the update and be perfectly fine. That said, there are enough complaints that it seems like something is clearly broken.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S23 and haven’t installed One UI 6.1 yet, maybe hold off on doing so for a few more days so Samsung can (hopefully) patch things up. One UI 6.1 is a fairly exciting update, adding Samsung’s Galaxy AI features to the S23 family, but it’s not worth the headache it’s causing for so many people.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen?
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting on a bench.

Samsung has launched its latest range of smartphones, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra being the most advanced. The device boasts several impressive features, including an upgraded camera system with a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50MP 5x telephoto lens. The smartphone's display is 40% brighter than the one found in the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra model. The new handset is also made of titanium for the first time.

Speaking of the display and design, does the Galaxy S24 Ultra keep the curved screen like previous models? That's what we're here to find out.
Does the Galaxy S24 Ultra have a curved screen?

Read more
Don’t buy a Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Do this instead
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a Samsung notebook and a cermaic bowl with lemons.

“Do I need all that?” That’s the question on the mind of shoppers before they splurge a now-standard $1,000 asking price for a top-tier phone in 2024. Ideally, that dilemma should be there. The likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max have won laurels for a handful of standout features they offer. But you might not need those standout features at all.

I’ve been on that road, and more frequently than I have the temerity to admit. For some reason, regret comes as part of the $1,200 flagship parcel. That's unless your phone is a part of your creative or work process, or you just don’t care and only want the latest and greatest for the vanity of it. A segment like that certainly exists, but that affluent user base doesn’t dictate the journey of a product.

Read more
I’m a lifelong iPhone user. Here’s what I think about the Samsung Galaxy S24
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung and Apple typically release new smartphones at different times of the year. Samsung usually does it early in the year, while Apple waits until the fall ahead of the holiday shopping season. As always, Apple tends to release new iPhones that outdo the ones Samsung released earlier, and then when the calendar changes, Samsung comes back with something to better compete with Apple, and so forth.

Samsung has recently announced its Galaxy S24 series, which has sparked the curiosity of iPhone owners like myself. Many of us are currently exploring the features of these phones and seeing which ones aren't available on our iPhones, myself included. Some are entirely new, while others have been introduced on previous Samsung Galaxy S models. Although many seem promising, some may not be as appealing to iPhone users. Here are a few of the Galaxy S24 features I like — and a few I don't.
Circle to Search looks impressive
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more