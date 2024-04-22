 Skip to main content
Samsung has a new (and cheaper) way to buy the Galaxy S23

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the display turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

While the Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s latest and greatest phone, it’s a mostly iterative upgrade from the Galaxy S23. If you want to save money, you may have been thinking about purchasing a Galaxy S23 instead. Now, you can save even more because Samsung is adding the Galaxy S23 series to its Certified Re-Newed program.

With Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program, Samsung extends the usable life of its most popular devices by refurbishing them. Phones sold through the Certified Re-Newed program undergo extensive testing, use genuine parts, and are assembled by Samsung engineers.

Buying devices this way can prove to be a great overall value. Each smartphone in the program is also backed with a one-year warranty that is the same as the one for a new Galaxy smartphone. That way, if any defects pop up over the course of a year, it should be covered under warranty.

You can find the following devices in the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store:

  • Galaxy S23 Ultra Certified Re-Newed in Phantom Black or Green with 256GB or Phantom Black with 512GB starting at $919
  • Galaxy S23 Plus Certified Re-Newed in Phantom Black with 256GB or 512GB starting at $769
  • Galaxy S23 Certified Re-Newed in Phantom Black with 128GB or 256GB starting at $619

When you purchase one of these Certified Re-Newed S23 series phones, it will come with Android 14 and One UI 6.1 out of the box. Why is that important? With One UI 6.1, Samsung brought the Galaxy S24’s Galaxy AI features over to the 23 series. As such, these Certified Re-Newed S23 phones will have AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, and more.

Since Galaxy AI is one of the major selling points of the S24 series, unless you really want a flat-edged frame and a slightly newer chip, there’s little reason to pick up an S24 — especially the base model, which essentially has the same camera specs.

The Galaxy S23 was already a good, low-cost alternative to the S24. And now, so long as you don’t mind a pre-owned smartphone, you can get it for even cheaper. Not a bad deal if you ask us.

Christine Romero-Chan
