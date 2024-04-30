5 ways the Samsung Galaxy S24 beats the Google Pixel 8

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, you have many options to consider. Google’s Pixel phones are in better shape than ever, Samsung’s Galaxy S range is killing it, OnePlus is on a tear, and Motorola has some very strong options, too.

Out of all the Android phones you have to choose from, there’s a strong chance you’re thinking about going with either the Google Pixel 8 or the Samsung Galaxy S24. If you’re looking at both phones and are unsure which is the best overall pick, here are a few reasons we think you should opt for the Samsung handset.

A lighter and more compact design

If you’re looking at the Google Pixel 8 because you prefer smaller phones, well, the Samsung Galaxy S24 beats it there.

While both phones have a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S24 is a bit shorter and narrower compared to the Pixel 8, coming in at 147 by 70.6 by 7.6mm (5.79 by 2.78 by 0.30 inches) instead of 150.5 by 70.8 by 8.9mm (5.93 by 2.79 by 0.35 inches). It’s also lighter at 168 grams (5.89 ounces) compared to the 187 grams (6.60 ounces) of the Pixel 8.

While that may not look like much, every little bit counts. As a woman, I have to constantly deal with small pockets on clothing and bags, and it’s always easier to store a phone away when it’s smaller.

Plus, I’ve grown accustomed to phones with flat edges, so the Galaxy S24 is more comfortable to hold for me, especially for extended amounts of time. The curved edges of the Pixel 8 just aren’t as comfortable, though your mileage may vary here.

More versatile cameras

A big difference between the Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 8 is the cameras that each one uses. The Google Pixel 8 only has a dual camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, along with a 10.5MP selfie camera. Though Pixel phones can take pretty good photos, the Galaxy S24 is far more versatile and better equipped.

Despite being the entry-level model in the S24 lineup alongside the larger S24 Plus and top-tier S24 Ultra, the regular Galaxy S24 still has a triple-lens camera system. The S24 has a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies, Samsung uses a 12MP front-facing camera.

Not only does the Galaxy S24 have very similar main and ultrawide cameras to the Pixel 8, but it also includes a telephoto lens, which is completely absent on the Pixel 8. Though it’s only 10MP, the telephoto lens allows the Galaxy S24 to do 3x optical zoom, which is good if you want to take some decent close-up shots. The Pixel 8 is capable of zooming, but only in digital quality, which generally gets worse the more you zoom.

The only thing to make note of is the fact that Samsung tends to really make colors “pop” in photos by making them a little more saturated. However, Samsung seems to have toned this down a bit with the S24 lineup compared to previous models, so it’s not as big of a problem as it was in the past. Google Pixels usually end up with more realistic and natural colors, though. Of course, you can always edit photos to tweak them to your liking in the end.

But on the hardware side, Samsung is definitely more versatile with the triple-lens camera system instead of the Pixel’s dual-lens system.

Faster performance, longer battery life

The Google Pixel 8 uses Google’s own in-house chip, the Tensor G3. While it’s a decent chip that has actually been doing better than its predecessors, it’s still not as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in most new flagship phones in 2024. Remember —the Pixel 8 came out in late 2023.

Not only does the Galaxy S24 use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but it’s a special version optimized specifically for Samsung Galaxy devices. The regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which can be found in phones like the OnePlus 12, offers plenty of power and battery life.

From our experiences across the entire S24 lineup, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy has provided incredible power and performance while also being highly power efficient. All of the Galaxy S24 devices, including the base S24, can last a full day and then some on a single charge.

Though the Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 does OK with performance, its battery life isn’t as amazing as the S24’s. So, if you want an absolute beast of a processor that can handle everything you throw at it, then the Galaxy S24 is the way to go.

Samsung’s top-notch display

When it comes to phones, you need a display that is usable at all times, including in direct sunlight. I live in Southern California, which is pretty sunny most of the time, so when I’m outside, I need my screens to be bright. Otherwise, they’re almost useless.

The Google Pixel 8’s display only reaches 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which is equivalent to Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup. While this is bright, the Samsung Galaxy S24 goes even brighter by reaching 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It’s not eye-popping like the OnePlus 12’s 4,500 nits, but it’s still a significant jump from the Pixel 8.

Both phones also have an always-on display, but Samsung beats Google here too by having a dynamic refresh rate range between 1Hz and 120Hz, whereas the Pixel 8 only goes from 60Hz to 120Hz. In other words, the S24’s always-on display is more power efficient and isn’t as taxing on the battery life as the Pixel 8’s is.

And let’s not forget the overall durability of the displays. The Google Pixel 8 only has Gorilla Glass Victus, whereas the Galaxy S24 uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2. If you’re worried about durability, then the Galaxy S24 will be more scratch- and impact-resistant.

A larger selection of accessories

One of the best ways to personalize your phone to your own tastes is to use accessories. Though most of the mobile accessory market is dominated by the iPhone, Samsung is the second-biggest smartphone manufacturer after Apple, so there’s a decent amount of accessories available.

Simply put, you’re more likely to find a better selection of accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S24 than for the Google Pixel 8. Now, I’m not saying that there aren’t any Google Pixel 8 cases, but you won’t find as many options to choose from compared to Samsung Galaxy S24 cases. Or, at the very least, there won’t be as many colors and cool designs to choose from.

I’ll always be a pro-case person, as I’m a bit clumsy and tend to often have a case of the butterfingers. I also find it’s the easiest way to express yourself, so I usually go for cases that have unique designs or patterns on them rather than just solid colors. If you’re like me, then you’ll definitely find more options for cases like that for the Galaxy S24 versus the Pixel 8.

For example, Spigen — a brand that makes some pretty great cases for reasonable prices — has about 12 Samsung Galaxy S24 cases available, while it only has 10 Google Pixel 8 options. Velvet Caviar, which makes some very stylish and chic phone cases and grips, only offers cases for iPhone and Samsung devices, with zero options for Google Pixels. Incipio has three S24 case options and only cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lineups, so it’s not even current with the Pixel 8.

Of course, nothing really beats the iPhone in terms of accessory options. But Samsung is a close second at least, so if you care about cases and the like, then the Galaxy S24 is better than the Google Pixel 8 in that regard.

