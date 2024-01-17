A new year means only one thing: new Samsung Galaxy S-range phones. Thankfully, this year's range is pretty, indeed. The Samsung Galaxy S24 may be the smallest of the bunch, but don't discount it when next to its super-sized brethren. Samsung's smallest flagship phone sports all the same power as the larger models, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the 6.2-inch AMOLED display also has a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It's a tiny titan that's more than capable of boxing it out with the big boys on the block. But none of that will save it if it takes a dramatic stage dive and ends up on the wrong side of a concrete sidewalk.

But have no fear, as there's a simple way to reduce the chances of unsightly or even fatal damage to your new Samsung Galaxy S24. A good protective case can keep your phone safe, while also providing excellent additional features. Want to leave your wallet at home? Get a wallet case. Can't bear to hide your phone's design? A clear case is perfect for you. No matter what you need, we've got the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases and covers for you.

Oterkin Clear Case

The best clear Galaxy S24 case

Pros Good price

Slim and clear

Great protection Cons No extra features

Clear cases are a good choice when you don't want to hide your new phone, and this clear case from Oterkin takes some beating. It's slim and clear, using a clear and hard polycarbonate rear panel along with a soft TPU bumper around the outside. This is a common combination, but Oterkin really has pushed it to the limit, creating a strong case with up to 10 feet of drop-protection, and airbags on all four corners to further insulate against bumps.

Raised bezels help to keep your device elevated from dirt and grime, while the case itself has been treated to resist yellowing as it ages. Perhaps the only reason not to buy it is because it lacks any special features, like a wallet or stand mechanism. But it's still an excellent case.

Ringke Fusion Card Case

The best slim Galaxy S24 case

Pros Slim and lightweight

Space for a card in the wallet

Good protection

Dual QuikCatch lanyard attachment points Cons Could offer more protection

Wallet function is limited

The Fusion line is a classic in every sense of the word, but Ringke's not afraid to mix it up from time-to-time. The Fusion Card case brings everything we love about Ringke's clear cases, and adds an extra feature: A small backpack that's perfect for a bank card, so you can head out without needing to pack your wallet or purse.

The wallet doesn't add much to the case's slim design, and that's both a blessing and a curse. It maintains the sleek look, but at the expense of only being able to handle a single card. Other backpack-style cases can handle multiple cards, usually up to three, so it's a rather limited feature. But even with that in mind, this is a solid case — offering good protective qualities and two lanyard attachment points, if you need a shoulder or wrist strap attached.

Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Case

The best rugged Galaxy S24 case

Pros Strong protection

Wide range of colors

12 feet of drop-protection

Attractive design Cons Expensive

Bulky

Ghostek is one of our favorite brands for rugged cases, and the Atomic Slim 4 is the perfect example of why. A rugged case, it's as strong and solid as you'd expect, using a high strength aluminum frame and R7X technology to protect against bumps, drops, scratches, pretty much anything you can imagine. Raised bezels mean your phone won't rest in dirt or be scratched by grit, and anti-slip edgings keep it in your hand.

It's good looking too, with an attractive design and a wide range of colors to pick from. The only hangup we have is the rather expensive price. Ghostek is a premium brand, and the high price tag reflects that. But if you're willing to part with the cash, this is a great choice.

Zizo Revolve Ring Case

The best ring Galaxy S24 case

Pros Flush 360 ring

Layered protection

Decent price Cons Bland design

The finger-ring is a more recent addition to cases, but it's a great one. Zizo has jumped onto the bandwagon with this 360 ring-equipped case. Flush to the case when folded in, when pulled out it provides extra grip for your fingers, and can function as a kickstand, while the metal elements also work with magnetic mounts.

Multiple layers of construction mean there's good protection here too. But oh boy, is it boring. There's little about this case to love when it comes to the design, as the plain Jane black shell is uninspiring at best and boring at worst. Definitely a case for those who don't care if their phone is a looker or not.

Torro Leather Wallet Stand Case

The best leather wallet Galaxy S24 case

Pros Made from genuine U.S. leather

Built-in kickstand

Stores up to three cards

Solid protection Cons It's very expensive

Leather cases were some of the original phone cases around, and they've continued to evolve alongside smartphones. But that means there are a lot of cheap imitators out there that don't have the quality to withstand long term daily use. Not so with Torro's cases.

This leather wallet case is made from genuine U.S. top-grain leather, so it's going to age gracefully with your phone. Leather is naturally protective, but it's been bolstered further with Torro's enhanced GEO-AS-3 technology. which uses air pockets for shock absorption. The wallet cover stores up to three cards, and folds back into a landscape kickstand. The only problem is potentially the price; quality comes with a matching cost, and that's true here. But if you want a wallet case that looks and feels great, this is where to look.

Spidercase Rugged Waterproof Case

The best waterproof Galaxy S24 case

Pros IP68 waterproof rating

Built-in screen protector

Strong and rugged protection Cons Big and bulky

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is water-resistant already, but it's always a good idea to double-dip on protection if you're looking to take your phone on aquatic adventures. This case from Spidercase has an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance, and that means it can go underwater up to 6.6 feet, for up to an hour.

That's thanks to its fully sealed design, using a complete seal around your phone (including a built-in screen protector) to make sure it stays dry. That strong protection does mean its far from the slimmest case around, though, and the bulk won't appeal to everyone. But if you want good and strong protection at a great price, then this is worth paying attention to.

