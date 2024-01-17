 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases: the 6 best ones so far

Mark Jansen
By

A new year means only one thing: new Samsung Galaxy S-range phones. Thankfully, this year's range is pretty, indeed. The Samsung Galaxy S24 may be the smallest of the bunch, but don't discount it when next to its super-sized brethren. Samsung's smallest flagship phone sports all the same power as the larger models, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the 6.2-inch AMOLED display also has a 1-120Hz refresh rate. It's a tiny titan that's more than capable of boxing it out with the big boys on the block. But none of that will save it if it takes a dramatic stage dive and ends up on the wrong side of a concrete sidewalk.

But have no fear, as there's a simple way to reduce the chances of unsightly or even fatal damage to your new Samsung Galaxy S24. A good protective case can keep your phone safe, while also providing excellent additional features. Want to leave your wallet at home? Get a wallet case. Can't bear to hide your phone's design? A clear case is perfect for you. No matter what you need, we've got the best Samsung Galaxy S24 cases and covers for you.

Keep an eye on this article in the coming days and weeks as we add more and more cases as they become available.

Oterkin for Samsung Galaxy S24 Case Clear, [20X Anti-Yellowing Technology] Galaxy S24 Case with [Built-in 4 Airbags][10FT Military Grade Protection] [Crystal Transparent Slim] S24 Phone Case (Clear)
Oterkin Clear Case
The best clear Galaxy S24 case
Jump to details
Ringke Fusion Card Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Ringke Fusion Card Case
The best slim Galaxy S24 case
Jump to details
Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Case
The best rugged Galaxy S24 case
Jump to details
Zizo Revolve Ring Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Zizo Revolve Ring Case
The best ring Galaxy S24 case
Jump to details
Torro Leather Wallet Stand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Torro Leather Wallet Stand Case
The best leather wallet Galaxy S24 case
Jump to details
SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy S24 Case Waterproof, Built-in Screen &Lens Protector, Full Heavy Duty Protection, 12FT Military Shockproof, Dustproof, Anti-Scratched Phone Case 6.1 inch, Black
Spidercase Rugged Waterproof Case
The best waterproof Galaxy S24 case
Jump to details
The Oterkin clear case on a blank background.
Oterkin

Oterkin Clear Case

The best clear Galaxy S24 case

Pros
  • Good price
  • Slim and clear
  • Great protection
Cons
  • No extra features

Clear cases are a good choice when you don't want to hide your new phone, and this clear case from Oterkin takes some beating. It's slim and clear, using a clear and hard polycarbonate rear panel along with a soft TPU bumper around the outside. This is a common combination, but Oterkin really has pushed it to the limit, creating a strong case with up to 10 feet of drop-protection, and airbags on all four corners to further insulate against bumps.

Raised bezels help to keep your device elevated from dirt and grime, while the case itself has been treated to resist yellowing as it ages. Perhaps the only reason not to buy it is because it lacks any special features, like a wallet or stand mechanism. But it's still an excellent case.

Oterkin for Samsung Galaxy S24 Case Clear, [20X Anti-Yellowing Technology] Galaxy S24 Case with [Built-in 4 Airbags][10FT Military Grade Protection] [Crystal Transparent Slim] S24 Phone Case (Clear)
Oterkin Clear Case
The best clear Galaxy S24 case
The Ringke Fusion Card case on a blank background.
Ringke

Ringke Fusion Card Case

The best slim Galaxy S24 case

Pros
  • Slim and lightweight
  • Space for a card in the wallet
  • Good protection
  • Dual QuikCatch lanyard attachment points
Cons
  • Could offer more protection
  • Wallet function is limited

The Fusion line is a classic in every sense of the word, but Ringke's not afraid to mix it up from time-to-time. The Fusion Card case brings everything we love about Ringke's clear cases, and adds an extra feature: A small backpack that's perfect for a bank card, so you can head out without needing to pack your wallet or purse.

The wallet doesn't add much to the case's slim design, and that's both a blessing and a curse. It maintains the sleek look, but at the expense of only being able to handle a single card. Other backpack-style cases can handle multiple cards, usually up to three, so it's a rather limited feature. But even with that in mind, this is a solid case — offering good protective qualities and two lanyard attachment points, if you need a shoulder or wrist strap attached.

Ringke Fusion Card Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Ringke Fusion Card Case
The best slim Galaxy S24 case
Related
The Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 case on a blank background.
Ghostek

Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Case

The best rugged Galaxy S24 case

Pros
  • Strong protection
  • Wide range of colors
  • 12 feet of drop-protection
  • Attractive design
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Bulky

Ghostek is one of our favorite brands for rugged cases, and the Atomic Slim 4 is the perfect example of why. A rugged case, it's as strong and solid as you'd expect, using a high strength aluminum frame and R7X technology to protect against bumps, drops, scratches, pretty much anything you can imagine. Raised bezels mean your phone won't rest in dirt or be scratched by grit, and anti-slip edgings keep it in your hand.

It's good looking too, with an attractive design and a wide range of colors to pick from. The only hangup we have is the rather expensive price. Ghostek is a premium brand, and the high price tag reflects that. But if you're willing to part with the cash, this is a great choice.

Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Ghostek Atomic Slim 4 Case
The best rugged Galaxy S24 case
The Zizo Revolve Ring case on a blank background.
Zizo

Zizo Revolve Ring Case

The best ring Galaxy S24 case

Pros
  • Flush 360 ring
  • Layered protection
  • Decent price
Cons
  • Bland design

The finger-ring is a more recent addition to cases, but it's a great one. Zizo has jumped onto the bandwagon with this 360 ring-equipped case. Flush to the case when folded in, when pulled out it provides extra grip for your fingers, and can function as a kickstand, while the metal elements also work with magnetic mounts.

Multiple layers of construction mean there's good protection here too. But oh boy, is it boring. There's little about this case to love when it comes to the design, as the plain Jane black shell is uninspiring at best and boring at worst. Definitely a case for those who don't care if their phone is a looker or not.

Zizo Revolve Ring Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Zizo Revolve Ring Case
The best ring Galaxy S24 case
The Torro leather wallet case on a blank background.
Torro

Torro Leather Wallet Stand Case

The best leather wallet Galaxy S24 case

Pros
  • Made from genuine U.S. leather
  • Built-in kickstand
  • Stores up to three cards
  • Solid protection
Cons
  • It's very expensive

Leather cases were some of the original phone cases around, and they've continued to evolve alongside smartphones. But that means there are a lot of cheap imitators out there that don't have the quality to withstand long term daily use. Not so with Torro's cases.

This leather wallet case is made from genuine U.S. top-grain leather, so it's going to age gracefully with your phone. Leather is naturally protective, but it's been bolstered further with Torro's enhanced GEO-AS-3 technology. which uses air pockets for shock absorption. The wallet cover stores up to three cards, and folds back into a landscape kickstand. The only problem is potentially the price; quality comes with a matching cost, and that's true here. But if you want a wallet case that looks and feels great, this is where to look.

Torro Leather Wallet Stand Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24
Torro Leather Wallet Stand Case
The best leather wallet Galaxy S24 case
The Spidercase case on a blank background with water droplets added.
Spidercase

Spidercase Rugged Waterproof Case

The best waterproof Galaxy S24 case

Pros
  • IP68 waterproof rating
  • Built-in screen protector
  • Strong and rugged protection
Cons
  • Big and bulky

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is water-resistant already, but it's always a good idea to double-dip on protection if you're looking to take your phone on aquatic adventures. This case from Spidercase has an IP68 rating for dust and water-resistance, and that means it can go underwater up to 6.6 feet, for up to an hour.

That's thanks to its fully sealed design, using a complete seal around your phone (including a built-in screen protector) to make sure it stays dry. That strong protection does mean its far from the slimmest case around, though, and the bulk won't appeal to everyone. But if you want good and strong protection at a great price, then this is worth paying attention to.

SPIDERCASE Designed for Samsung Galaxy S24 Case Waterproof, Built-in Screen &Lens Protector, Full Heavy Duty Protection, 12FT Military Shockproof, Dustproof, Anti-Scratched Phone Case 6.1 inch, Black
Spidercase Rugged Waterproof Case
The best waterproof Galaxy S24 case

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line prices slashed for the holidays
A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is held up on top of a desk.

If you're thinking about getting a tablet for a holiday gift -- whether for a loved one or for yourself -- you should check out the discounts that are available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line of devices. The previous-generation tablets are still pretty reliable by today's standards, and they offer amazing value because of Samsung's discounts. For their 128GB versions, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is down to $510 from $700 for $190 in savings, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is down to $630 from $900 for $270 in savings, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is down to $720 from $1,100 for $380 in savings. If you're interested in any of these tablet deals, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want the device to arrive before the rush of the holiday season starts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128GB) -- $510, was $700

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth movements on the display, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM that enables fast performance while you launch and use apps. What makes it stand out from other Android tablets is its suite of productivity features, including the customizable Edge Panel, the versatility of the S Pen, and the ability to function as a portable monitor, among others. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 also has an 8,000 mAh battery and the option to expand its storage capacity by up to 1TB through a microSD card.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals: Get a smartwatch for $100
A woman does plank exercises while wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

While most people know the Apple Watch, and a bevy of competing smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and even Garmin, there's something to be said about the sheer beauty of Samsung's smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 4, which still regularly features on the best smartwatch deals list. It is dated now, sure, thanks to the Galaxy Watch 5 and 6 that have since released, but it still offers an incredible experience. And that's one thing for certain about Samsung's titular smartwatches, they all offer a fine-tuned and convenient experience whether you're just telling the time, interacting with some watch apps, tracking your fitness activity, or paying for goods right on your wrist. Of course, there's no arguing a great price or a great deal, especially on a Samsung smartwatch. Rightfully so, we've gathered up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, right here, in one place. Why not take a look?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals

Now the previous generation, if you want to know how things stack up when pitting the Galaxy Watch5 vs Galaxy Watch6 we have a detailed guide. It's still a solid smartwatch and there's virtually no downgrade to choosing the 5. The design is slightly different, however.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases in 2023: our 20 favorite ones
Holding the green Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range has been dazzling us for almost a year now, and it’s still shining as brightly as ever. In fact, this smartphone is one of the best devices of the year. With cutting-edge features and a sleek design, the Galaxy S23 is a must-have for anyone who wants one of the top smartphone options.

It's easy to see why it's so desirable. The Samsung Galaxy S23 sports a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-quality camera suite, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which provides power galore for games, heavy-duty apps, and processing. But despite all that, it's not immune to bumps, scratches, and drops. Your phone arrived pristine and new, and the best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases will help to keep it that way.

Read more