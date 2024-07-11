The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases in 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is finally official, and it's now available for preorder. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and an all-new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow. The phone boasts many impressive features, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, as well as a 10MP selfie camera. It also has Galaxy AI built into it for an enhanced user experience.
Starting at $1,100, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 isn’t an inexpensive phone. Therefore, it’s wise to cover it with a case. Here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases currently on the market.
Vaki Ultra Slim Lightweight Case
The best lightweight Z Flip 6 case
- 6 color choices
- Reasonably priced
- Includes a screen protector
- Others cases offer better protection
This lightweight case weighs only 30 grams and is designed to protect your Galaxy Z Flip 6 from everyday wear and tear. It comes in six color options — including blue, green, and purple — and supports wireless charging. The case securely connects the upper and lower parts of your Z Flip 6 and features raised bezels to shield the screen and camera from cracks and scratches. With a lip that's 1.5mm higher than the camera, a 1mm higher screen frame, and a compact design, it offers enhanced protection. It's not the absolute most rugged case on the market, but for a slimmer and lighter option, it's great.
SQMCase with Hinge Protection
The best rugged Z Flip 6 case
- Great price
- Plenty of rugged protection
- Available in numerous colors
- Bulky design won't be for everyone
This heavy-duty case has a hidden sliding silicone hinge for extra protection. It is made of durable TPU materials and can be placed flat on a table when the phone is unfolded. This case features a unique four-corner drop-proof design providing 360-degree shock, drop, and scratch protection. It is available in multiple colors. The larger, bulkier design won't be for everyone, but if you want a truly rugged case, this is one to have on your shopping list.
Supcase Case
The best versatile Z Flip 6 case
- Kickstand doubles as a ring holder
- Adds lots of protection
- Includes a front screen protector
- Has an integrated belt clip
- Pricier than others
- Limited color selection
This case is from one of our favorite brands and is compatible with both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. It features high-quality PC and TPU materials, as well as a shockproof back cover with slip-resistant bumpers. The case also includes a functional pop-out kickstand that allows for a 56-degree viewing angle and doubles as a ring holder. It also offers a built-in front screen protector and unique hinge protection technology. It's a bit on the expensive side, and the color choices are limited, but otherwise, this is an excellent choice.
Ringke Fusion Transparent Case
The best clear Z Flip 6 case
- Show off that phone!
- Good price
- Lanyard hole
- Somewhat basic protection
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a stunning device that you may not want to hide with a colorful case. If that’s the case for you, consider using this transparent case from Ringke. It features a clear polycarbonate back panel and TPU frame. Raised bezels around the rear camera and screen provide additional protection. It also includes a built-in lanyard hole (although no lanyard is included) for added versatility. The case supports wireless charging and is compatible with phone grips.
Spidercase Case
The best simple Z Flip 6 case
- Excellent price
- Clean, simple design
- Very lightweight
- Limited color choices
This Spidercase option for the Z Flip 6 offers a comfortable grip experience thanks to its soft silicone and durable transparent hard PC material. The case features a 0.5mm raised screen edge, 0.5mm raised camera edge, and inner shock-absorbing corners to fully protect your device. The metal chain effectively connects the upper and lower parts to prevent the case from sliding off both ends of the phone. It's a simple, lightweight case that still offers good protection. What's not to like?
Taneny Case
The best colorful Z Flip 6 case
- Bold colors
- Good price
- Slim design
- Not very rugged
This ultraslim, lightweight PC case is available in three vibrant colors: purple, black, and mint green. It features premium polycarbonate construction with TPU, and offers scratch and corner protection, a secure grip, and anti-slip properties. This stylish case not only provides reliable protection, but also adds a pop of color to your Z Flip 6. If that's what you're after, Taneny's case has you covered.
Watache Case
The best unique Z Flip 6 case
- Unique design
- Can hold a credit/debit card
- Offers good everyday protection
- It only holds ONE card
Made from high-quality PC materials, this Z Flip 6 case provides excellent protection against shocks, scratches, and bumps. Notably, it features a discreet card wallet on the back, allowing you to securely store one card. The case also has a transparent back, which beautifully showcases your phone’s original design, and it comes in four stylish color combinations. Our only complaint is that the wallet feature, while cool, is quite limited, with space for just a single card.