Best Google Phones: the 6 best Pixel phones to buy right now!

If you’re looking for one of the best Android phones, there’s a strong chance that you’re considering one or more of the best Google phones.

The current tenth-generation Pixel 10 range is Google’s best phones yet. While they buck one of the hottest phone trends by being heavier than last year, it’s for good reason: they’re the first Android phones to feature magnets built in, which are used to support the new Qi2 magnetic charging standard. This enables MagSafe-like charging from the iPhone series on Android phones for the first time.

In addition to its flagship lineup, Google is also a champion at providing exceptional value for money. The Pixel 9a is the best value Google phone — and the best affordable Android phone overall — while the similarity of the Pixel 10 Pro to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro makes the latter a strong contender as well. Here are the six best Google phones you should buy right now.

The Best Google Phone Overall

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pros The best Pixel 10 battery life

Fast 25W Qi 2.2 wireless charging

Fastest 45W charging on Pixel

Outstanding smartphone camera

Best-in-class 100x ProRes zoom

Flagship specs sheet

Seven years of updates Cons Tensor G5 struggles under heavy graphics load

All AI features don't work flawlessly



Why you should buy this: Google’s latest big phone is its best phone yet, featuring a new zoom camera, upgraded wired charging, and the first 25W wireless charging on a phone.

Who is it for?: Anyone who wants the absolute best flagship Android phone experience that Google envisions.

Why we picked the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL:

If Google had called the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL an Ultra phone, there would have been few complaints, as this is the best Google phone ever made. There’s enough difference from even the Google Pixel 10 Pro to ensure that the Pixel 10 Pro XL stands alone at the top of this podium.

The outstanding triple camera features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope telephoto that offers 5x optical zoom. Like its smaller sibling, the Pixel 10 Pro XL also introduces a new AI-powered 100x zoom feature, delivering the best smartphone camera zoom I’ve tried.

I find the 6.8-inch display on the Pixel 10 Pro XL to be a little large for comfortable daily use, but the upgrade to 45W wired charging and the Qi 2.2-based 25W magnetic wireless charging set it apart from every other Google phone. This is the pinnacle of Google’s smartphone portfolio, and the most complete Google phone I’ve ever used.

The Best Alternative Google Phone

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Pros Beautiful hardware and displayr

Compact size without compromisesr

It's pink!r

Long battery lifer

Great camerasr

Mostly good AI toolsr

Seven years of updates Cons Slow charging speedsr

128GB base storage

Why you should buy this: Aside from a few upgrades this year, the Pixel 9 Pro offers virtually the same great flagship experience.

Who is it for?: Anyone who wants the Pixel 9 Pro color choices, or can pick up one of the best Google Pixel 9 deals.

Why we picked the Google Pixel 9 Pro:

While the Pixel 10 Pro XL features a few changes over the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the base Pixel 10 Pro is nearly identical to its predecessor from last year.

Some of the Pixel 10 Pro’s colors have changed this year, and the Pro models feature a new 100x ProRes camera zoom. However, the rest of the Pixel 9 Pro camera is identical, and the rest of the phone is also extremely similar.

Some of the key differences include the Tensor G4, which appears to be more performant than this year’s Tensor G5, a seven percent smaller battery, and slower charging. There is also no native magnets to support Qi2, meaning you’ll need a third-party case, although the top wireless charging speed is identical to this year’s Pixel 10 Pro.

The timing of Google’s Android launches means the Pixel 9 Pro was launched running Android 14, with a quick update to Android 15, and an update to Android 16 is expected soon. While it is guaranteed seven years of Android updates, this update schedule means it is guaranteed two fewer updates than the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Best Small Google Phone

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Pros Excellent camera performance

Outstanding 100x camera zoom

Vibrant, stunning OLED display

Pixel AI features have huge potential

Magnetic Pixelsnap charging is great

Seven years of updates Cons Tensor G5 isn't as good for graphics

Battery life varies too much

AI features don't always work

Lacks faster 25W wireless charging



Why you should buy this: Google’s small phone is its best yet and is packed with AI.

Who is it for?: Anyone who wants the flagship AI-focused Android phone experience that Google envisions.

Why we picked the Google Pixel 10 Pro:

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is the best smartphone Google has made, although the performance of the new Tensor G5 chip isn’t as good as that of its key rivals.

While many on this list are lighter than last year, the Pixel 10 Pro bucks that trend by adding magnets for native Qi 2 magnetic charging. Dubbed Pixelsnap, it offers 15W native magnetic charging on an Android phone for the first time; however, it isn’t as fast as the 25W Qi 2.2-based charging on the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The Pixel 10 Pro experience is nearly identical to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but in a smaller 6.3-inch body. However, the storage in the base model is halved to 128GB, the maximum charging speed drops from 45W to 30W, and there’s only 15W Qi 2-magnetic charging, not the faster 25W Qi 2.2-based standard offered in the XL model. The 4,870 mAh battery lasts longer than a day, while wired charging fully recharges it in around 90 minutes.

The Pixel 10 Pro runs Android 16 with Google’s Material 3 Expressive UI on top, and it’s guaranteed seven years of software and security updates, ranking it equal to Samsung and Honor’s flagship software commitments.

The best Google Folding Phone

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pros First IP68 dust water rating on a folding phone

Large battery capacity

Qi2 magnetic wireless charging

Strong primary camera

Seven years of updates Cons Average telephoto and ultrawide cameras

Tensor G5 needs optimization



Why we picked the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold:

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely the best folding phone that Google has ever made, and it brings several firsts to the folding phone market. However, it does this by bucking a growing trend of thinner and lighter folding phones, as it’s 0.3mm thicker than last year’s model.

At the same time, its two chief rivals — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Honor Magic V5 — have set new benchmarks for the best folding phones with their ultra-thin profiles. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold measures 1mm thicker than both of these phones when unfolded, and almost 2mm thicker when unfolded. Combined with a 43-gram weight difference, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold definitely bucks the trend.

However, this comes with a few key benefits: a 5,015 mAh battery, 30W wired charging, magnets for 15W Pixelsnap charging, and a triple camera setup. The cover display is 0.1 inches larger at 6.4 inches, while the internal 8-inch display remains the same as last year. That said, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold also features IP68 dust and water resistance, making it one of the best folding phones to support this durability standard.

The Best Value Google Phone

Google Pixel 10

Pros AI features need work

Great color options!

First telephoto in a base Pixel

Seven years of updates

Camera Coach helps you take better photos Cons eSIM-only is frustrating

Camera bar is sizable

Tensor G5 needs optimization

The Best Affordable Google Phone

Google Pixel 9a

Pros Long battery lifer

Android 15 is well designed and responsiver

Flat rear panel adds flair and conveniencer

Wireless chargingr

Long software update commitmentr

Cons Slow wired chargingr

Photos can require editing

These are the best Google Pixel phones to buy

Without doubt, Google makes some of the best phones you can buy, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the best smartphone Google has ever made. In particular, Google has hit its stride and has one of the best smartphone cameras.

While the Pro-branded Pixel 10 Pro Fold lacks a true Pro camera, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL both deliver an incredible 100x zoom feature that can compete with the best Samsung phones, such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Yet, if you want something thinner or lighter, you’ll need to look beyond the Google ecosystem. Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Honor Magic V5, and the Galaxy S25 Edge provide great competition for Google’s best folding phone and best smartphones.