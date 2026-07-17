Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Everything we know

The Fold 8 Ultra gets a sharper display and a more powerful chipset. Samsung’s wider foldable, the Fold 8, solves the most common problem with tall-body, narrow cover screens by adopting a new aspect ratio. The Flip 8, on the other hand, debuts with a new chip, and that’s it.

The Flip 7 wasn’t a bad clamshell by any measure. However, it’s been one year, and the memory crisis has already hit the smartphone market hard. Pricing did go up, exactly as leaks warned it would, given the ongoing memory-chip cost crunch hitting the whole smartphone industry, but the Flip 8 also picked up a flagship chip that rumors said it wouldn’t get.

Price and release date

Samsung has confirmed the Flip 8’s US price at $1,199.99 for the 256GB model and $1,399.99 for the 512GB model, in line with what leaks predicted. That’s a real jump over the Flip 7, roughly $100 more at the base tier, so the price-hike rumors held up.

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Pre-orders opened July 22, 2026, alongside the Unpacked announcement, and general availability lands August 7, 2026, two days later than the original estimate. You can grab it at Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung Experience Stores, Samsung.com, and through AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, with Samsung offering up to $600 in trade-in credit or a $200 Samsung Credit if you skip the trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Specs at a glance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Dimensions (folded) 85.7 x 75.4 x 13.1mm Dimensions (unfolded) 166.9 x 75.4 x 6.1mm Weight 180g Inner display 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1,080 x 2,520, 400ppi, 120Hz adaptive (1-120Hz), Vision Booster Outer display 4.1-inch HD+ Super AMOLED, 948 x 1,048, 342ppi, 60/120Hz, Vision Booster Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB, 512GB Rear cameras 50MP main (OIS) + 12MP ultrawide Selfie camera 10MP Battery 4,300 mAh Si/C Wired charging 25W Wireless charging 15W Colors Graphite, Cream, Pink, Mint US starting price $1,199.99 (US, 256GB) Announcement July 22, 2026 Pre-order / on sale August 5, 2026

Design

Samsung didn’t touch the Flip’s silhouette much, and the renders that leaked ahead of launch turned out to be accurate on that front. What is confirmed, and genuinely notable, is that this is Samsung’s lightest and thinnest Flip yet: 180 grams and 6.1mm thick when unfolded, down from the Flip 7’s 6.5mm.

Colors are confirmed as Graphite, Cream, and Pink at retail, with a Mint shade reserved for Samsung.com, matching the four colors the leaks named almost exactly. The frame is Advanced Armor Aluminum, the cover glass is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the back uses a glass fiber-reinforced polymer rather than glass.

On the hinge, reports are genuinely split on whether the Flip 8 gets the same Flex Titanium display structure Samsung detailed for the Fold 8 lineup.

Some hands-on coverage says yes, other outlets reported the tech is Fold-exclusive this generation, and Samsung’s own materials aren’t fully explicit either way for this specific model, so treat that one detail as still unsettled rather than confirmed.

Display

The Flip 8’s screens are confirmed and, as the “no changes” rumors suggested, they’re close to what the Flip 7 offered.

The main inner display is 6.9 inches at 1,080 x 2,520 (400ppi) with adaptive refresh up to 120Hz, and the FlexWindow cover screen is 4.1 inches at 948 x 1,048 (342ppi), running at up to 120Hz as well. Both carry Vision Booster for outdoor visibility.

Even though both the panels hold up their ground, buyers paying more than last year would naturally expect upgrades across the board.

Galaxy Z Flip 8 Galaxy Z Flip 7 Inner display 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2520 x 1080 pixels (400 ppi) 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2520 x 1080 pixels (397 ppi) Outer display 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 1048 x 948 pixels 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 1048 x 948 pixels Brightness 2,600 nits peak (both inner and outer) 2,600 nits peak (both inner and outer)

Performance

Contrary to earlier rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset in the US (it ships with Exynos 2600 in some markets as well), giving the Flip phone the performance upgrade it always deserved. The Snapdragon chip is exceptionally powerful, and it can handle virtually everything you throw at it.

For those catching up, this is the same chip that powers the S26 Ultra released earlier this year, as well as the Fold 8 Ultra and the Fold 8 released with the Flip 8. The chipset is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.x storage.

The Snapdragon chip can not only top benchmarks, but it can also handle heavy multitasking and high-end video games. It also comes with enough headroom for years of usage. Even though buyers don’t get flip phones for top-notch performance, paying top dollar for the Flip 8 gets you one of the best smartphone chips on the market right now.

Software

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 ships with One UI 9 on Android 17, with a genuinely reworked FlexWindow experience.

Samsung’s confirmed FlexWindow features let you pin and rearrange widgets like Gallery, Weather, Health, and Calendar right on the cover screen, and Now Brief surfaces personalized updates, weather, schedule, and more, without unfolding the phone.

One UI 9 lets you select the native aspect ratio of apps on the cover screen using a built-in button at the bottom of the screen, without installing Good Lock or the MultiStar module. Along with this, you also get broader native app integration on the cover screen.

Gemini Intelligence is also accessible. Other Galaxy AI features include Now Nudge and a conversational photo editing feature, My FanCam (which automatically tracks the subject and forms a frame around them), Live Translation, and Writing Assist.

Like the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Ultra, the Flip 8 also ships with the AI Assistant Activity Dashboard, which lets you view and manage the AI automations and background actions performed by Galaxy AI. On the updates front, Samsung has confirmed seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security patches, matching what was expected.

Cameras

Camera hardware is confirmed unchanged from the Flip 7: a 50MP primary sensor (OIS, 2x optical quality zoom) paired with a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie camera up front. Video tops out at 4K at 60fps.

Where Samsung did add something new is software: FlexCam brings Flex Mode for hands-free shooting, Camcorder Grip with a zoom rocker, Super Steady video with a Horizontal Lock option, FlipShot for customizing the cover screen during mirror selfies, and Dual Recording with a split view across both screens.

Battery life and charging

The battery situation confirms exactly what the rumors feared. At 4,300mAh, it’s identical to the Flip 7, and Samsung rates that for up to 31 hours of video playback.

Wired charging stays flat at 25W too, getting you to 55% in about 30 minutes, which makes this the fifth straight generation that didn’t get a charging speed bump, even as the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra jumped to 45W this year. Wireless charging is confirmed at 15W, with Wireless PowerShare for reverse charging carried over.

In a year when Motorola is shipping 5,000 mAh into its premium flip phones, the decision to hold the line is a deliberate trade-off in favor of form factor.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Galaxy Z Flip 8 Battery 4,300 mAh 4,300 mAh Wired charging 25W 25W Wireless charging 15W 15W

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 8 worth buying at launch?

If you’re upgrading from an old clamshell like the Flip 4 or the Flip 5, and you’re certain that you want a Samsung smartphone, the Flip 8 is an easy pick. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a real performance jump over whatever chip your old Flip is running, and the lighter, thinner build is easy to feel in hand.

However, if the Flip 8’s cameras or battery don’t look impressive enough, and you’re open to other brands, the Motorola Razr Ultra is available now with a larger 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and a competitive camera setup. Its price, $1,499, could make you think twice about your decision, though.