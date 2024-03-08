Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: news, rumored price, release date, and more

In the half-decade we’ve had folding phones, they have operated at opposite ends of the spectrum. One side wants to maximize power and productivity with tablet-like foldables, while the other wants to make your phone as minimalistic as possible. Samsung caters to both of these groups with its Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, and it’s had five years of experience in that department.

We’re still a few months away from both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, but the rumor mill is steadily churning so far. Here’s what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 so far.

Samsung releases the Galaxy Z Flip alongside its larger sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold, at the same time. In the past, Samsung’s foldables have always come out in the summer.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was released on August 27, 2021, the Z Flip 4 was launched on August 26, 2022, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was released on August 11, 2023. However, it looks like we may be seeing the Z Flip 6 and its larger sibling a little earlier this year.

A report on SamMobile confirms that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will occur in early July 2024, possibly around the second week of the month. Past events have been held on Wednesdays, so we are looking at a potential announcement on July 10.

The reason for an earlier launch this year? Samsung may be taking advantage of marketing its foldables during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which starts on July 26. The Galaxy Unpacked event may also be held in Paris, according to a report from The Bell.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: price

While the Galaxy Z Fold series has always been very expensive, the Z Flip devices have been a bit more affordable for most people.

Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at $1,000 for the 256GB version, and the 512GB costs $1,120. Though there are no rumors about pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, we can expect it to be similar to the current starting price of $1,000, with at least 256GB to start with.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: design

The overall look of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to be similar to the current Galaxy Z Flip 5, though some improvements will be made to its durability.

According to a report from the German site GalaxyClub, a patent filing from the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) under Samsung Display shows that the company is trying to trademark “Ironflex.”

There is not much known about Ironflex, aside from the fact that it’s related to a “foldable OLED display panel” and “foldable smartphone.” It’s likely to be a more durable foldable screen, and we do know that Samsung has been working on improving the dust resistance of its foldables.

There were also leaked renders from SmartPrix, in collaboration with OnLeaks, showing what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would look like in a full 360-degree video and 5K renders.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks similar to what we have right now, including the 6.7-inch main screen. The power button is on the right side and doubles as the fingerprint sensor, along with volume buttons. The USB-C port and speakers are also at the bottom which is pretty standard.

On the back of the device in the leaked render, you’ll see what appears to be a 3.4-inch cover display, which is what is currently on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, leaker Ross Young claims that the Z Flip 6 could have a larger cover display at 3.9 inches. It also looks like the Z Flip 6’s cover display is sticking with the folder-like shape Samsung introduced on the Flip 5 last year.

Finally, the Z Flip 6 also appears a bit thicker than before. SmartPrix claims the depth of the phone has increased to 7.4mm from 6.9mm — potentially indicating there’s room for a larger battery this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: specs

It’s very likely that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip that is already in the S24 lineup. Based on our use of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, performance and power efficiency should see a nice boost this year.

We should also expect at least 8GB RAM on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a starting storage of 256GB. Typically, Samsung packs the Z Fold with more power and storage since it’s designed for power users, and the Z Flip is more minimalist and compact, so compromises need to be made.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: cameras

Though it may feel like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be very similar to the current flip phone, that may not be true in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera.

A report from GalaxyClub suggests that Samsung will be upgrading the dual camera system by bumping up the primary sensor to a 50MP main camera. This is a big jump from the current 12MP camera that is on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The specs for the ultrawide camera are unknown, and again, it will lack a telephoto camera. We don’t expect the Z Flip 6 to be a camera powerhouse, but a new primary camera sensor is worth getting excited about.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: battery life

Again, from the leaked renders so far, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be slightly thicker than the current iteration. This would make it possible to have a slightly larger battery capacity.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have a slight increase to a 4,000mAh battery, which would be an improvement over the Z Flip 5’s 3,700mAh battery. Combined with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which offers better power efficiency, the Z Flip 6 could deliver the battery life upgrades we’ve been waiting for.

Since the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s release window will be in the summer, it likely won’t ship with Android 15. Instead, it will more than likely come with Android 14 and One UI 6.1. Based on Samsung’s latest commitment to software updates for the S24 series, we should also see about seven years of updates, assuming that the hardware itself holds up that long.

A major selling point for the S24 series is Galaxy AI, which is a suite of AI-powered tools integrated into the OS. Such tools include Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Circle to Search, generative photo editing tools, and more. It’s likely that Galaxy AI will come to both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 devices this summer and continue Samsung’s move toward AI-powered smartphones.

