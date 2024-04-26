 Skip to main content
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 release date just leaked

Samsung is just months away from its next Unpacked event, where it will announce the previously teased Galaxy Ring alongside the next Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones. The event, which could have the most number of devices launching at one Samsung event, is set a couple weeks ahead of last year’s event.

According to SamMobile, the second Galaxy Unpacked gala for 2024 is set to take place on July 10. While last year’s event for foldables took place at Samsung’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung is now moving to Paris to unveil the new devices. An official confirmation from Samsung is still to come.

Notably, the event is scheduled on the sidelines of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which are set to commence a couple of weeks later. The star of the event, the new Samsung smart ring, could, therefore, be a symbolic gesture for Samsung to show its commitment to health and fitness at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Samsung is also one of the major sponsors of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In addition to the Galaxy Ring, Samsung is set to officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 phones. This is also the first time Samsung is expected to announce an “Ultra” variant of the Z Fold 6. Unlike the other two models that have leaked extensively, details about the Ultra are limited. Meanwhile, the regular Z Fold 6 is expected to be thinner and lighter than the previous generations. The Z Flip 6, having received a major design change in the form of the larger outer display last year, will likely miss out on any major aesthetic updates this year.

Aside from the phones, Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is rumored to include an “Ultra” variant with a larger battery. Samsung took this approach with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but discontinued it the following year in favor of the Classic variant.

Whether the lineup includes both Classic and Ultra models this year is something we will find out later. Samsung is also rumored to introduce a cheaper FE version of the Galaxy Watch with hardware carried over from older generations, such as the Watch 4.

In the weeks to come, we expect more leaks to pour in with new details about all the devices that Samsung will launch at the event on July 10.

