Every foldable phone we’re expecting in 2024

Foldable phones are becoming increasingly popular, and this trend should continue as we approach the year’s midpoint. Several new foldable phones are set to be released in the coming months — and from a few different companies.

Whether you’re a fan of Samsung, Google, OnePlus, or Motorola, each one should have a foldable phone to look forward to this year. Here’s a rundown of each model that will likely be launched in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung has been at the forefront of the foldable phone market since it entered the market five years ago. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold series, the company’s Galaxy Z Flip lineup has always taken a minimalistic design approach. That should continue with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which we expect to be announced and released this summer.

Like previous Galaxy Z Flip models, the sixth-generation version is expected to feature a vertically folding design. When the phone is folded, it fits in a pocket. When unfolded, the large display makes surfing the web, playing games, and other activities possible.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung might use a more durable foldable screen called Ironflex. While few details have leaked about the technology behind this material, it’s been rumored that it will improve foldable devices’ dust resistance.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the 2024 model should feature a 6.7-inch main screen. However, rumors suggest the cover design could grow to 3.9 inches from 3.4 inches. Inside, the phone should use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and at least 8GB of RAM with storage starting at 256GB.

Excitingly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could sport a significantly upgraded 50-megapixel main camera (up from 12MP), promising a whole new level of photography. However, details about its ultrawide camera are still under wraps. As with previous models, a telephoto camera is not expected.

There are whispers that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be slightly thicker than its predecessor, hinting at a larger battery and, in turn, a more reassuringly extended battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to embody all the features that have earned it the reputation of being one of the most coveted foldable phones on the market.

One area where a significant change could be on the horizon is the new phone’s aspect ratios, which have been a topic of discussion among users of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If they materialize, these changes could bring about larger inner and outer displays, enhancing the immersive experience for users.

There are conflicting rumors about the new phone’s cover display size. One source suggests it could measure 6.4 inches, a slight increase from the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s 6.2 inches, resulting in a change in aspect ratio from 23.1:9 to 20:9. However, other sources indicate that Samsung might stick with a 6.2-inch cover display. Meanwhile, the phone’s inner display is expected to remain 7.6 inches.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Instead of 8GB of RAM, though, we should see at least 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Rumors are all over the place about the Galaxy Z Fold camera. Some leakers, for example, think Samsung will improve the primary camera’s sensor to 200MP, which would align with what the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides. Still, others say we shouldn’t expect any significant changes.

Finally, it’s still too early to know whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature significant battery spec improvements. The current model includes a 4,400mAh battery; this could jump to 4,600mAh on the new model. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s improved power efficiency could mean better battery life on the incoming Galaxy Z Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra

If you’re not enthusiastic about the anticipated features of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you might want to take a look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra instead. We first heard about this device during Mobile World Congress in February of this year. If the rumors are accurate, introducing an “Ultra” Galaxy Z Fold model would mark the first time Samsung released two Z Fold smartphones within the same year.

There is little information available about this product beyond the MWC rumor. However, if Samsung applies the same pricing strategy as it does with its Galaxy S series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely have fewer feature upgrades and be priced lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. In other words, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may still cost $1,800, we could see a lower price for the regular Z Fold 6.

Samsung is anticipated to unveil its new Z Flip and Z Fold models this summer, as it has done in previous years. However, it may launch the new models earlier, in either June or July. The reason behind this could be the Paris Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. It would be an excellent opportunity to promote the new smartphones during the world’s most significant sporting event of the year.

Google Pixel Fold 2

This brings us to the Google Pixel Fold 2, which could be announced as early as next month. This device is expected to include design improvements and new features compared to the 2023 Google Pixel Fold.

According to leaked renders, the Pixel Fold 2 will feature significant design changes. The device’s signature Pixel camera bar will be replaced with a rectangular shape featuring two rows of pill-shaped black outsides for its three camera lenses and sensors.

The external and inner display sizes will also change on the Pixel Fold 2. The cover screen will be larger, measuring 6.4 inches instead of 5.8 inches. The inner display is also expected to increase from 7.8 to 7.9 inches.

The current Google Pixel 8 series utilizes the Google Tensor G3 chipset. However, the Pixel Fold 2 is rumored to introduce the Tensor G4, a potential game-changer. This could translate to enhanced AI performance, increased RAM, and more, sparking intrigue among tech enthusiasts.

The camera systems on the new Pixel Fold have yet to be discovered. However, rumors suggest that the inner display’s selfie camera will be under-display this time and will feature a different sensor than the 8MP one on the first Pixel Fold.

The Pixel Fold 2’s battery life is not expected to change significantly. The current model has a 4,821mAh capacity battery, and the new model should offer something similar.

Last year’s Pixel Fold was announced at Google I/O in May with a June release. Assuming Google follows a similar pattern this year, the new Fold could make its official debut on Tuesday, May 14, at this year’s Google I/O with a late May or early June release in stores.

OnePlus Open 2

Google is not the only company expected to launch a second-generation foldable phone. The OnePlus Open 2 is also rumored to come out before the end of this year. However, unlike the Google Pixel Fold 2, there isn’t much information about this device yet.

Last fall, the OnePlus Open was launched and received mostly positive reviews. We described it as a “solid foldable” with one minor flaw: the phone’s Flexion Hinge, which has good and bad qualities.

Assuming OnePlus follows a pattern long established by itself and other phone manufacturers, the OnePlus Open 2 should feature design tweaks, an improved Hasselblad branded camera system, an updated chip, and a better battery. We also hope to see an improved water and dust-resistant rating, one area in which OnePlus has been criticized for its products for a long time. Beyond these hopes, there are no rumors yet about the device. So, stay tuned for more updates.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)

The current Motorola Razr Plus is widely regarded as Motorola’s best foldable phone. Some of its most notable features include exceptional water and dust resistance, a revolutionary cover screen, and top-notch performance. However, its cameras are considered average, and the battery life is limited to a single day, which could be improved in future models.

Not much information is currently available about the Motorola Razr Plus (2024), but it is expected to be released in early summer, like the current model in 2023. Motorola’s high-end foldable phone should feature various improvements, like all next-generation smartphones.

Motorola Razr (2024)

The “cheap, stylish, and brilliant” Motorola Razr (2023) didn’t get the same attention as the Motorola Razr Plus and the same is likely to be said (or unsaid) about the upcoming Motorola Razr (2024).

The current phone model is reasonably priced compared to other foldable phones. It is lightweight and easy to carry due to its compact size. This phone has a decent camera that can fulfill your social media needs. Additionally, it has a highly rated dust and water resistance feature, and its battery charges quickly. However, it lacks an always-on screen and tends to get warm when working hard.

The new version should address some or all of the concerns of the current model while improving upon its better features. Like the Razr Plus, the all-new Razr is expected sometime this summer.

