New photos give us another look at Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold

Leaked images of what appears to be a special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced, offering a few glimpses of the upcoming foldable phone. While the images don’t reveal the complete picture, they confirm some key design elements and hint at potential color options. These images were posted on X by Evan Blass and later mentioned by Android Headlines.

One image showcased shows a prominent rear camera bump housing three lenses. While this confirms a triple-camera setup, it seems that a periscope telephoto lens won’t be included, potentially disappointing those hoping for enhanced zoom capabilities.

A second image focuses on the phone’s right edge, revealing a power button alongside the volume rocker that likely doubles as a fingerprint sensor. The frame appears to be flat, which could offer a more comfortable grip and improved durability.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps most intriguingly, the leaked images suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition will be available in at least two color options: a classic dark hue and a striking gold option. This bold gold finish could be a way for Samsung to differentiate the special edition from the standard model and appeal to those seeking a more luxurious aesthetic.

A month ago, Android Headlines became the first website to post designs for the new device. At the time, it seemed to confirm that Samsung was working on a Galaxy Z Fold version with a brushed metal back to give it a more rugged look. That appears to be confirmed in the new photos.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is anticipated to be revealed before the end of the year. Similar to the standard models, it will likely feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, those hoping to purchase the new phone may face disappointment, as Samsung is expected to launch it exclusively in China and South Korea.