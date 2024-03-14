 Skip to main content
We finally know the exact date of Google I/O 2024

Joe Maring
By
The Google I/O 2023 logo outside Mountain View.
Google

Google I/O is one of the biggest tech events of the year. With updates everything from Android to Google Search and (more recently) new Pixel hardware, it’s one of those events you just can’t miss.

Google always holds its I/O conference around the same time each year, typically in early May. However, the exact date is kept secret until a couple of months beforehand. Now, we know exactly when Google I/O 2024 is taking place.

Google I/O 2024 will officially begin at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, May 14. In typical I/O fashion, Google will kick things off with a big opening keynote presentation that CEO Sundar Pichai will host. It will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

You can register for Google I/O 2024 for free right now. According to Google, doing so “enables you to stay up to date about the schedule and content, along with relevant developer news, via email. As a registrant, you can also create a developer profile to get the most out of the digital experience by saving and viewing content that’s relevant to you.”

The Google I/O 2024 website, showing the May 14, 2024, even date.
Google

What can we expect from this year’s I/O? Chances are a lot of things.

First and foremost, Android 15 will almost certainly get a lot of the spotlight. Google launched the Android 15 Developer Preview in mid-February, though the current build is quite lacking in new features. We expect Google to reveal more user-facing changes included in Android 15 at I/O. This is also when we expect the Android 15 public beta to go live — giving more people a chance to test the software before its full rollout later this year.

Google I/O 2024 should also give us some Google Pixel news. The Google Pixel 8a has been the subject of numerous leaks over the last few months, and Google often uses I/O as a launch event for its latest Pixel A device. This one should be a given.

There’s also a chance we’ll get an official announcement/tease of the upcoming Google Pixel Fold 2. This is another Pixel that’s seen endless leaks in recent weeks, so some type of acknowledgment about it from Google at I/O seems like a safe bet. Google announced the first Pixel Fold at I/O 2023 before releasing it in late June of that year, so we could see something similar this year. We could also get a Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro teaser, though we aren’t expecting those phones to launch until October. Finally, Google will absolutely talk about its work in artificial intelligence — including updates around Gemini and other tools.

Google says there will be a “small live audience” for I/O 2024, and if you can’t attend in person, you’ll be able to watch a live stream for free from the comfort of your home.

