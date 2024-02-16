 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google just announced Android 15. Here’s everything that’s new

Joe Maring
By
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Android fans, it’s time to start your hype engines. Google just released the first developer preview for Android 15 — kicking off the release of the next big Android update.

This is just the first step in a months-long process of Android 15’s rollout, which will see numerous developer previews and betas before the final release later this year. So, what’s new, when is Android 15 officially releasing, and should you download it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended Videos

What’s new in Android 15

A photo of many Android figurines on a white wall.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google says Android 15 focuses on three main areas: privacy/security, supporting creators and developers, and maximizing app performance.

Related

Starting first with privacy and security updates, Google has increased the Android AD Services to extension level 10. In normal words, that means new under-the-hood tech that “improves user privacy and enables effective, personalized advertising experiences for mobile apps.”

A more user-facing change is the addition of partial screen sharing. Now, you can record a specific part of an app rather than the entire screen. Additionally, Google is adding more fitness and nutrition data types to its Health Connect platform, and there are increased security measures for files to keep you safer from malware and unwanted file modifications.

The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Android 15 also introduces some camera changes. Specifically, low light improvements “give developers control to boost the brightness of the camera preview.” Similarly, Android 15 will allow you to have more precise control of the camera flash. And if you’re a music creator, Android 15 adds UMP support to virtual MIDI apps — allowing more functionality with composition and synthesizer apps.

Regarding app performance, Android 15 upgrades the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (also known as ADPF). On “supported devices” running Android 15, this ADPF upgrade adds a new power-efficiency mode that will improve “long-running background workloads.” There are also new thermal thresholds that should reduce thermal throttling.

As you can see, a lot of what’s new in Android 15 is focused on behind-the-scenes improvements. Google will almost certainly announce additional features in future developer previews and betas, but at least right now, all signs point to Android 15 being a very timid upgrade over Android 14.

Android 15 release date

A timeline of the Android 15 release date, showing its developer previews, betas, and final release date.
Google

That’s what’s new in Android 15. But what about its release date? Developer Preview 1 is available starting today. A second developer preview is expected in March, followed by numerous beta releases between April and July.

Based on the timeline above, the final release is lining up for August or September. It’s always possible things will get delayed as the months progress, but this is what we’re currently expecting.

Should you download Android 15 right now?

The Android 15 logo on a yellow background.
Digital Trends

So, with Android 15 Developer Preview 1 here, does that mean you should rush out and download it on your phone? Almost certainly not.

As the name suggests, Developer Preview 1 is intended for developers and not for everyday use. Developer previews are often riddled with bugs, especially the very first one for a big Android update like this. Unless you’re a developer who needs to test their apps with Android 15, we’d recommend waiting — either for the final release later this year or the public beta program when it launches around April or May.

If you are a developer — or you want to throw caution to the wind and play with Android 15 anyway — you can flash the developer preview onto any Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7, or Pixel 8 series device, in addition to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Don’t update your Google Pixel phone — you might break it
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the screen.

One of the reasons to buy a Google Pixel phone is to be first in line to receive software updates — from new Android versions to important security patches. Unfortunately, one of the latest updates from Google is breaking some Pixel phones.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user on the r/GooglePixel subreddit compiled a list of threads from nearly a dozen Pixel owners reporting issues with their phones after downloading the most recent January 2024 Google Play system update.

Read more
I used a new type of smartphone that could replace Android
Two phones running Apostrophy OS, sitting next to each other on a chair.

When you buy a phone today, your first decision is to decide which operating system you want: Android or iOS. We've seen other platforms come and go over the years, from Windows Phone to Palm OS, but Android and iOS remain your two sole choices in 2024.

One of the last things I saw at CES 2024 earlier this month was a smartphone operating system that's trying to be that third choice between Android and iOS. It's called Apostrophy OS (also referred to as AphyOS), and I got to play around with it while also chatting with Apostrophy CEO Steve Cistulli to learn about the could-be Android and iOS alternative.
What is Apostrophy OS?

Read more
What is an eSIM? Here’s everything you need to know
eSIM page on the iPhone 14.

If you've purchased a new cell phone in the past decade or so, you're probably already familiar with the SIM—the little thumbnail-sized card that's used to connect to your your carrier's cellular network —but in recent years smartphone manufacturers and carriers have started replacing them with something called an eSIM.
The "e" in eSIM stands for "embedded," which makes sense as this is a SIM card that stays inside your phone and can't be removed. It performs the same function as a traditional SIM card but has the potential to make things a lot simpler for most smartphone users. Almost any new phone you buy nowadays features eSIM technology, including the new iPhone 15.
Read on as we get more specific about what eSIM technology truly is, and how it differs from its predecessor, the physical SIM card. 

What is an eSIM?

Read more