Here’s every color that will be available for the Google Pixel 8a

Joe Maring
By
Renders of the Google Pixel 8a, showing the phone in four colors: Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay.
Android Headlines

What is there left to say about the Google Pixel 8a at this point? We’ve seen the phone’s design in numerous renders and hands-on photos, its specs are all but confirmed, and we have a good idea of when it’ll be announced. Well, one of the phone’s last remaining details has now just been spoiled: the colors in which it will be available.

On April 12, Android Headlines published multiple official-looking renders of the Pixel 8a. The renders confirm the phone’s design, which we’ve been seeing for months, including its rounded corners and dual rear cameras. For the first time, though, these new renders reveal the official colors the Pixel 8a will come in. There are apparently four to look forward to, including Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.

Obsidian and Porcelain are your standard black and white colors, respectively. Obsidian is a very deep, dark black, while Porcelain is a soft, warmer white. The Porcelain color here looks a bit starker than the Porcelain shade offered for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, but it’s not a huge difference.

Then, we have the two more interesting colors: Bay and Mint. The former looks very similar to the Bay color that’s also available for the Pixel 8 Pro, though the Pixel 8a’s Bay shade looks a bit more saturated. It’s hard to tell if that’s really the case or if that’s just how it looks in these renders, but it appears Google may go with an even deeper blue color this time around.

The same goes for the Pixel 8a’s Mint style. Google launched a Mint color for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro earlier this year, and it appears it’s coming back for the Pixel 8a. However, this new Mint color looks much more saturated than the current Mint Pixels. Like, almost sickeningly so. I’m all for bright and vibrant colors, but something about this Mint is rubbing me the wrong way.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8a on May 14 during Google I/O 2024, so we don’t have much longer to wait to see what all of these colors look like in person.

