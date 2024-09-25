Future Pixel Watches could solve Google’s repairability problem

Google has a big problem: Its Pixel smartwatches are impossible to repair. Unless it’s damage that’s covered under Google’s warranty, you’re out of luck — and even then, you’ll receive a replacement rather than a repaired unit. But that might be about to change.

At a technology-focused Climate Week NYC panel, Google executive Nicole Azores said the company is “thinking through” how to make the Pixel watch lineup repairable. Unfortunately, Azores didn’t provide any more information or a timeline of any sort. As a rule, new tech products need two to three years for major developmental changes, so it’s unclear whether next year’s Pixel Watch 4 will be easier to fix. (Probably not.)

Companies like Google and Apple have placed a greater focus on repairability lately, and it’s about more than just being consumer-friendly. According to a recent UN report, e-waste is multiplying five times faster than recycling of that same waste. A whopping 62 million tons of e-waste was produced in 2022 — an 82% increase from 2010.

Let’s put it another way: the waste is enough to fill over 1.5 million trucks. If lined up, these would stretch roughly bumper-to-bumper around the equator.

That’s a lot of wasted resources. The ability to swap out a cracked screen, replace a faulty battery, or even get into more granular repairs like swapping out a busted crown would be a huge improvement. Previous Pixel watches only received a score of 4 out of 10 from iFixit for repairability. Even their highest-scored smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, only received a 7 out of 10.

Increasing the repairability of devices will reduce the amount of material that find their way into landfills. It will also provide consumers with more options for fixing damage that could cost a pretty penny. Considering the Pixel Watch 3 starts at $350, if damage isn’t covered under warranty, even a small bit of damage could be an expensive flub.

Google has never publicly addressed its repairability problems before, so the fact it’s being talked about in so open a forum as Climate Week NYC is an encouraging sign. Although we have no concrete details, maybe this means a more repairable framework is on the way.