 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google just announced five big updates for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Joe Maring
By
A render of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a Mint color.
Google

While the Android world is currently buzzing around the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12, Google has just announced a few big updates to the Pixel 8 series.

The first update is a new Mint color. It’s available for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and if you ask me, it looks fantastic. It’s a calming mint shade that’s not too intense but also not so muted that it’s boring to look at. I think it’s a strong contender for one of the best Pixel colors we’ve seen in a while.

Recommended Videos

Mint is available for both Pixel 8 models and should be available starting tomorrow, January 25.

A render of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a Mint color.
Google

But a new color isn’t the only thing Pixel 8 users have to look forward to. Google has also begun rolling out its January 2024 Feature Drop, which includes four main updates.

The first of those is Circle to Search. After debuting on the Galaxy S24 series earlier this month, Circle to Search is now coming to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Just like on the S24, this enables you to circle anything on your phone’s screen and do a Google Search for it. Just press and hold the home button/navigation bar, circle what you want to learn more about, and that’s all there is to it.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users are also getting Magic Compose in Messages. Powered by Google’s gen AI tech, Magic Compose will allow you to “rewrite a drafted message in different styles. Make sound more professional, concise, or even Shakespearean.”

Also new in this Feature Drop is Photomoji — which is exactly what it sounds like. This enables you to select a photo of yourself, a pet, or any other picture on your phone and transform it into a sticker or emoji reaction to use in Google Messages. In addition to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Photomoji is also available for any Pixel phone from the Google Pixel 3a and newer.

Screenshots of Magic Compose, Quick Share, and Body Temperature features on a Pixel 8 Pro as part of the January 2024 Feature Drop.
Google

Lastly, the January 2024 Feature Drop allows the Pixel 8 Pro’s temperature sensor to be used to take your own (or someone else’s) body temperature. You’ll use the existing Thermometer app to do a body temperature scan, and once it’s done, you can save the results to the Fitbit app.

Beyond the Pixel-specific updates, this Feature Drop also includes a couple of other items. Quick Share, which Google announced at the beginning of the month, is now available for all Android devices with Android 6.0 or newer, Chromebooks with Chrome OS version 91 and newer, and Windows PCs running a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or newer. Seamless Audio Switching is also now expanding to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, allowing you to move your Pixel Buds Pro across your Pixel phone, smartwatch, and tablet easily.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Does the Google Pixel 8 have MagSafe?
Google Pixel 8 Pro in hand.

MagSafe is a wireless charging technology exclusive to Apple iPhones, but with a workaround, certain Android-based handsets like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can support it.

Apple unveiled MagSafe wireless charging with the iPhone 12 series in 2020. This feature incorporates circular magnets embedded into the back of compatible iPhones to allow various accessories and devices  to be attached. While primarily used for wireless charging, MagSafe technology can also attach wallets, car mounts, and other products.

Read more
The Pixel Tablet is still Google’s biggest mistake of 2023
The Google Pixel Tablet sitting outside with its screen on.

2023 felt like the year that Google Pixel devices really hit their stride. Pixel phones are better than ever. We finally have a Pixel smartwatch that's worth buying. The Pixel Buds earbuds continue to improve with age. Overall, there wasn't much to complain about.

But one Pixel this year sticks out like a sore thumb: the Google Pixel Tablet. Google decided 2023 was the year to get back into the tablet-making business, but as we all know by now, that didn't exactly work out. The Pixel Tablet received mixed reviews when it launched in June, with my 2 out of 5-star review being one of the more negative ones.

Read more
Check your Google Pixel Watch now for a big software update
Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2 with a yellow/green fabric band.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 (and its less successful predecessor) are both getting a significant software update, which has begun rolling out today. It doesn't overhaul the Pixel Watch experience, but it adds some very welcome new features.

One of the most interesting features included in this update is Call Screen. If you're using your Pixel Watch with a Pixel smartphone that has a Tensor processor — like the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro — you'll now see a transcript of the person who's calling you so you can decide if you want to pick up the call or ignore it. Pixel phones have had Call Screen for years now, but with this update, it's finally coming to your wrist. It works for both the first Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2.

Read more