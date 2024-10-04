Why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is this year’s Pixel phone to buy

We’re nearing the end of 2024, and it’s apparent that this year has been phenomenal for Google’s Pixel family. Google made so many right decisions this year, with the Google Pixel 9 lineup being its strongest one yet.

I’ve used all but one of the latest Google Pixel 9 phones, and I’m now in the position to tell you which one stands out to me as the one to buy and why it doesn’t matter that I haven’t used the fourth model.

Recommended Videos

Which Pixel 9 phones have I used?

I started my Pixel 9 journey with the standard Pixel 9, which I enjoyed reviewing, and ended up giving it a very high 9/10 score. It’s a reflection of just how much of a leap forward Google has made with its Pixel phones in 2024. It’s tempting to say the design is a key reason, but it’s actually more than that, as it’s the build quality and materials that make the Pixel 9 so special. If they were disappointing, it wouldn’t matter if the phone looked good. It’s great to see how everything has come together this year.

The Pixel 9 is a brilliant buy if you’re on a budget, but what about the Pro models? I moved on to the Google Pixel 9 Pro almost immediately after the Pixel 9, and while I didn’t review it, I wholeheartedly agree with our extremely positive 9/10 review. Instead of reviewing it, I experimented with the camera, as this is the prime difference between it and the Pixel 9. Just as expected from a modern Pixel phone, the camera is excellent, but what impressed me more was the vastly improved and genuinely useful editing tools available in Google Photos.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Google Pixel 9 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Joe Maring / Digital Trends Google Pixel 9 Digital Trends

Between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, I’d racked up more than four weeks with the new phones, and my time with the 9 Pro ended when the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was thrust into my hands. It brings all the design and build improvements I’d already noted into a folding phone that is a massive upgrade over the first Pixel Fold. The camera is different to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but it may surprise you to hear it is equally as good.

I didn’t know it at the time, but I’d been steadily working my way up the chain, and the last Pixel model I’d use was going to be the best.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the one to buy

It leaves the Pixel 9 Pro XL as the one model I haven’t used this year. I don’t think I’m missing out, and knew from the beginning there was one superfluous model in this year’s range. Now I know it’s the 9 Pro XL, as it’s the Pixel 9 Pro just a bit bigger, and not having any desire or real need to use it has only cemented my opinion on which Pixel 9 phone is the best this year.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the pick of the 2024 bunch, and it’s not even close. Since finishing my review with the Fold, I have returned to the Pixel 9 Pro, and while I still think it’s superb, I’ve found myself wishing it had a bigger screen — just without sacrificing its pleasing overall footprint. It’s a wonderfully pocketable size, and I’d lose this if I tried to get my big-screen thrills from the Pixel 9 Pro XL. If I want a big screen and need to pay more to get one, I want a proper big screen.

When you put the Pixel 9 Pro against the Pixel 9 Pro Fold it’s not all that thinner or lighter, and it essentially has the same basic footprint. I happily carried the Pixel 9 Pro Fold around in my pocket without a case for a few weeks, and it didn’t feel all that different from the Pixel 9 Pro in a protective case (or from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, either). Ergonomically, it’s a winner and far removed from earlier-generation folding phones. When those times when I wanted a bigger screen came along? Wow, did the Pixel 9 Pro Fold come into its own.

All I’d ever really need

While the cover screen is perfectly usable every day, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s open screen really is a joy. It’s bright, sharp, and colorful, and I always enjoyed watching videos on it. It’s great for apps too. I’m sure the Pixel 9 Pro XL is also good for these activities, but it’s never going to feel as special as a folding phone. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold genuinely feels special.

The camera may not have the same high specification as the Pro or Pro XL, but when I used it to take photos of cars on a recent trip to Berlin, I never once wanted to use the Pixel 9 Pro (which I also had with me) instead. It’s versatile with the different zoom modes, the camera’s tone and colors are natural and eye-catching, and it has all the same editing features found on the non-folding Pro phones. But you can’t edit your photos on an almost 8-inch screen using either of the other Pro phones, and it makes such a difference when you can.

What about other folding phones? I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 a few months ago and also really liked it, but personally I’d choose the Pixel 9 Pro Fold over it for one simple reason: The Google phone feels like it’s made for fun, while Samsung’s phone is more effective at getting things done. It’s excellent, but I use my phone for enjoyment and personal use most of the time, so the productivity side that’s emphasized on the Z Fold 6 is a little lost on me.

Yes, you’ll have to splash out

By saying the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the Pixel 9 phone to buy this year, I’m well aware I’m also saying you should spend $1,800 on a smartphone. This is obviously a ridiculous amount of money, and is absolutely too much, but it’s in-line with other current folding phones so can be considered the going rate for such a device.

But the point I’ve tried to get across is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes everything that makes the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro so good, then adds in a stunning additional screen with only a slight decrease in ergonomics and convenience. It does everything you want. Google supports its excellent software for many years to come, and unless you’re obsessed with having the latest phone each year, I can’t see why you’d need to upgrade the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for definitely two, but most likely three or even four years.

It’s where value starts to come into play. If I bought the Pixel 9 Pro after using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I now know I’d miss the big screen. I may even think about upgrading it next year or the year after. A fair chunk of the money I’d then have lost in depreciation could have been spent getting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the first place. It’s a big financial commitment, but now having used the other Pixel phones, I do think it’s worth it. I’m pretty sure I’d be satisfied with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold for several years to come, and I’d call it not only the best Pixel 9 series phones but also one of Google’s best Pixel phones ever. I can’t wait to have the opportunity to use it again.