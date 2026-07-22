 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Features

I went hands-on with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. It’s peak foldable in an old garb. 

It may not look like a fresh start, but underneath the familiar chassis, there's plenty of thoughtful engineering tweaks.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 coverage
Updated less than 4 hours ago

Samsung just wrapped up its glitzy Unpacked event, revealing three new foldable phones and a pair of smartwatches. While my heart flutters for the pocketable Galaxy Z Fold 8, it’s the Ultra variant that truly feels like a refinement. Interestingly, when you look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra for the first time, you might mistake it for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Both of them look identical, and Samsung has not made any visible changes on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra for it to stand out from its predecessor. Color options, obviously, are fresh this time around, but there are a few changes that have been made under the hood, and they make this phone feel like a practically rewarding iteration.

A tale of subtle polish

Let’s start with the more meaningful changes that I noticed within minutes. When I tested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 last year, I was pretty impressed by how thin and light it was. But it had a practical problem: the edges were just too sharp, and the corners dug into the palm. On the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung has made the corners a tad more rounded and ergonomically forgiving.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

A Samsung product team executive at the event told me that the edges have been deliberately softened, and you certainly feel that subtle change in your hands. It’s more comfortable to hold, especially if you are someone who keeps a tight grip on their smartphones. 

Recommended Videos

Another subtle engineering refinement is aimed at the opening and closing mechanism. The groove between the two halves of the phone when it’s closed is now a tad deeper. As a result, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra feels tangibly easier to open compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The hinge mechanism has also been refined, and it now takes less force to pry the phone open or close it shut with one hand. 

Let’s talk about the inner flexible display, which has received the bulk of the design attention. The crease is now less obvious, even though it’s not quite at the same level as the Oppo Find N6. The difference is pretty subtle. When I switched to the main display on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra for the first time, I really couldn’t make out the vertical ridge. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
The display appears flat and the crease is hardly visible. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Only when light falls on it from a certain angle, or the brightness levels are low, do you notice the subtle warping that is visible in the area where the flexible OLED panel folds in half. Samsung has also put an anti-reflective coating on the panel, and you definitely will feel its benefits, whether indoors or under the sun. For years, the foldable screen on Samsung’s smartphones has felt a little too plasticky and shiny.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
You will only notice the crease when light falls on it from an angle. Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

I struggled with light glare on these panels almost every single day. Thanks to the new coating, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s 8-inch flexible display does a much better job of minimizing reflection artifacts. Even when the display brightness levels are set close to the halfway mark, you won’t be struggling with any glare or reflection issues that can ruin the viewing experience.

Samsung has actually revised the entire hinge and display architecture. There is now a titanium plate underneath the panel, and it has helped achieve a much flatter profile on the inner OLED screen. Samsung also told me that the hardware is now more durable. However, the company told Digital Trends that the increased durability has not actually resulted in better ingress protection, or what you might popularly know as an IP rating.

Plenty of hidden refinements

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Aside from a shallow display crease, Samsung has also made a handful of other crucial upgrades. For example, the inner 120Hz OLED display still measures 8 inches across, but it is now sharper (422 ppi vs 376 ppi pixel density). Moreover, it’s also brighter and reaches a peak output of 3,000 nits, supported by the proprietary Vision Booster tech. 

So far, foldable phones have struggled with two core issues — fragile hardware and display compromises. On the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung has tried to address both problems. It has not quite reached the summit of engineering excellence for a foldable phone, but its latest flagship gets as close to the dream as it gets.

Beyond the display and hinge refinements, Samsung has also made a few crucial improvements. The battery capacity has gone up to 5,000 mAh, and the charging speeds have also received a notable boost. The wired charging pace has climbed all the way up to 45W, and despite the bigger battery, the phone can now go from zero to 67% in just 30 minutes. 

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could only reach 50% charge in the same span. The imaging hardware has also received an upgrade. The ultrawide snapper has now shifted to a more powerful 50-megapixel sensor, and it now sits alongside a 200-megapixel main camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, with 3X optical zoom support.

What else?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Of course, there is a new Qualcomm processor ticking at its heart, and there are a whole bunch of software upgrades to go along with it. The AI integration now runs deep into apps, which means you can actually get work done with just voice commands. Google’s new Gemini Intelligence system lands support for over 40 apps, while the updated Smart Switch app makes it even easier for iPhone users to embrace Samsung’s Android foldable by just scanning a QR code without ever having to deal with a USB cable.

After spending a few hours with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, I came to an unsurprising conclusion. This is a phone that has dimensions identical to its predecessor. The weight has remained unchanged. The design has not received any visible lift. And yet, it feels like a practical upgrade that you will feel more in your hands than the specs table would make you believe.

Of course, starting at $2,099.99, it’s not cheap by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, if you already have the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in your pocket, you don’t need to concern yourself with any upgrade conundrums. But if you are someone who is finally ready to embrace a foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is pretty close to a perfect recipe. The hardware and software have finally achieved harmony, and I can’t wait to put this one through its paces. 

Stay tuned for a deeper dive coming soon!

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
Topics
Fold 8 Ultra vs. Fold 7: Upgrades across the board, but is the Ultra really worth the upgrade?
From battery capacity to camera hardware, here's a full comparison between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7, and whether upgrading actually makes sense.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs. Fold 7

Foldables age differently than regular smartphones or flagships. But why do I say this? It's the hinge and the foldable aspect that wins buyers over in the first place, not the specifications that get outdated every single year. That's precisely why anyone still carrying last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is asking a fair question today: does Samsung's freshly unveiled Z Fold 8 Ultra genuinely earn an upgrade, or does the Fold 7 still hold its ground?

And for shoppers who skipped last year's model entirely and are weighing their first foldable purchase, the calculus is totally different. A now-discounted Fold 7 might undercut the Ultra by a considerable sum, and that could matter to those looking to spend on the form factor, not the latest specifications. 

Read more
Samsung makes it easier to run multiple apps on Galaxy Z Flip 8’s cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 now runs 16 apps on its cover screen.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 cover display

Samsung is finally making the Galaxy Z Flip's cover screen much more useful. With the new Galaxy Z Flip 8, you no longer have to rely on workarounds to access more apps without unfolding the phone. Instead, Samsung has expanded native support on the FlexWindow, allowing 16 apps to run directly on the outer display and also making it much easier to launch virtually any other app.

The update addresses one of the biggest complaints Flip users have had for years and brings Samsung up to the level of rivals like Motorola, whose Razr series has long offered a more flexible cover screen experience.

Read more
Google just made switching from iPhone to Android much easier with Android 17
Android 17 can now transfer your passwords, passkeys, eSIM, and even your home screen.
Android-17-switch-ios-to-android

Moving from an iPhone to an Android phone has never been an easy process, but Google is trying to change that. With Android 17, the company has introduced a rebuilt Android Switch that can move far more of your data than any past version ever could.

Google worked with Apple to create the new transfer system from the ground up, allowing far more information to move wirelessly than before. The upgraded experience is already rolling out to eligible Pixel devices and is also available on Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 through Smart Switch.

Read more