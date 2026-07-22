 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Google just made switching from iPhone to Android much easier with Android 17

Android 17 can now transfer your passwords, passkeys, eSIM, and even your home screen.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android-17-switch-ios-to-android
Google

Moving from an iPhone to an Android phone has never been an easy process, but Google is trying to change that. With Android 17, the company has introduced a rebuilt Android Switch that can move far more of your data than any past version ever could.

Google worked with Apple to create the new transfer system from the ground up, allowing far more information to move wirelessly than before. The upgraded experience is already rolling out to eligible Pixel devices and is also available on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 through Smart Switch.

What makes Android 17’s new transfer process different?

ios-to-android-switch
Google

The previous iPhone to Android transfers had one major drawback. While you could copy data wirelessly, iOS restrictions meant many important items stayed behind unless you used a cable. Even then, some information simply could not be transferred, forcing users to spend extra time setting up their new device manually.

Recommended Videos

You can now move your favorite apps, passwords, passkeys, messages, files, your homescreen layout, and even your eSIM profile. Earlier versions couldn’t touch alarms, call history, or downloaded files, which meant a lot of manual setup after switching. However, Photo albums specifically are still listed as coming soon.

Android-17-data-migration-ios-to-android
r/Android | Reddit

Which phones get the new Android Switch experience?

The upgraded migration tool is part of Android 17 and has already begun rolling out to Pixel 8 and newer devices. Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 series get the same upgraded experience through Smart Switch, right out of the box.

If your device qualifies, you’ll see a QR code pop up the moment you choose to copy data from an iPhone during setup. Google says more Android devices will get access soon, though it hasn’t shared a full timeline yet.

Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
Topics
Fold 8 Ultra vs. Fold 7: Upgrades across the board, but is the Ultra really worth the upgrade?
From battery capacity to camera hardware, here's a full comparison between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 7, and whether upgrading actually makes sense.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs. Fold 7

Foldables age differently than regular smartphones or flagships. But why do I say this? It's the hinge and the foldable aspect that wins buyers over in the first place, not the specifications that get outdated every single year. That's precisely why anyone still carrying last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is asking a fair question today: does Samsung's freshly unveiled Z Fold 8 Ultra genuinely earn an upgrade, or does the Fold 7 still hold its ground?

And for shoppers who skipped last year's model entirely and are weighing their first foldable purchase, the calculus is totally different. A now-discounted Fold 7 might undercut the Ultra by a considerable sum, and that could matter to those looking to spend on the form factor, not the latest specifications. 

Read more
Samsung makes it easier to run multiple apps on Galaxy Z Flip 8’s cover screen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 now runs 16 apps on its cover screen.
Galaxy Z Flip 8 cover display

Samsung is finally making the Galaxy Z Flip's cover screen much more useful. With the new Galaxy Z Flip 8, you no longer have to rely on workarounds to access more apps without unfolding the phone. Instead, Samsung has expanded native support on the FlexWindow, allowing 16 apps to run directly on the outer display and also making it much easier to launch virtually any other app.

The update addresses one of the biggest complaints Flip users have had for years and brings Samsung up to the level of rivals like Motorola, whose Razr series has long offered a more flexible cover screen experience.

Read more
WhatsApp’s new in-car experience is built around hands-free control
CarPlay and Android Auto users can now hear and reply to messages, view call history, and reach favorite contacts without touching their phone.
WhatsApp new CarPlay experience featured

Meta is overhauling how WhatsApp works in the car, giving CarPlay and Android Auto users a lot more to do than just sending texts and making calls. The company announced the change in a newsroom post today, alongside several other updates rolling out to the messaging app.

WhatsApp finally works hands-free in the car

Read more