The Google Pixel 9a just leaked. Here’s a look at its new design

Pixel 9a 5K render.
Google just released the Pixel 9 line in August, but that doesn’t mean it’s done with the Pixel 9 series. A report from Android Headlines and OnLeaks shows us some high-resolution renders of what the Pixel 9a will look like. It is expected to launch in 2025, around the time of Google I/O. in the spring

However, unlike previous A-series Pixel devices, the Pixel 9a doesn’t follow the design of the main Pixel 9 series. This year, Google significantly redesigned the Pixel 9 line in terms of the camera bar, changing it to a pill-shaped camera island instead of extending into the phone’s frame.

Pixel 9a 5K render.
However, the Pixel 9a looks to have a redesigned camera bar again, making it very unlike the Pixel 9. Instead of a camera island module that sticks out, the Pixel 9a looks to have a dual camera system that appears flush with the rest of the phone’s back. It may have a small ring around the module that sticks out, but it won’t be as noticeable as the camera bar Pixels have become known for.

While that’s the most significant change one would notice, there are other things that stick out. For one, the Pixel 9a appears to have a dual camera setup with what we assume to be a primary camera and an ultrawide lens, so there is likely no telephoto sensor. The display also has some large bezels surrounding it, but that’s not too surprising for a phone in this price range (likely under $500).

Pixel 9a 5K render.
Though I have come to love the iconic camera bar look of the Pixel devices, I think it’s interesting to go to a module that sits more flush with the back. In fact, I miss the old days of smartphones with simpler cameras that didn’t cause your phone to wobble when you used using it while on a flat surface. So, if the renders are accurate, props to Google for going this route.

Also, unlike the rest of the regular Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9a will launch with Android 15. Again, Android 15 hasn’t officially launched yet — it’s still in beta — but it is expected to begin rolling out sometime in October. Therefore, it would only make sense for the Pixel 9a to launch with Android 15. It should also gets seven years of updates and support, sticking to Google’s guarantee.

Pixel 9a 5K render.
Lastly, the Pixel 9a could be the last Pixel to use a Samsung-made processor. The Pixel 10, which will be released next fall, should have a fully customized Google chip from TSMC.

Other specs for the Pixel 9a should be similar to those of the Pixel 8a we got a few months ago. This includes a 6.1-inch display, 8GB RAM (if not more), and at least 128GB storage. Like the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, it will have a Tensor G4 inside, and battery life may be slightly improved over its predecessor.

For reference, the Pixel 8a was announced on May 7, 2024, a week before Google I/O 2024. Though we don’t have any confirmation of dates yet, we believe that the Pixel 9a will come out around a similar time frame.

