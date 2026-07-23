Latest Pixel 11 series leak offers the clearest look yet at Google’s next flagship

Google’s Pixel launches have become increasingly difficult to keep under wraps, and the Pixel 11 series appears to be no exception. Weeks before Google’s scheduled August 12 launch event, a fresh leak has revealed what is claimed to be the complete set of official press renders for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, showcasing every colour option across the lineup.

The renders, published by MyMobiles in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, offer what is arguably the most comprehensive look yet at Google’s next flagship family. If authentic, they not only confirm earlier design leaks but also reveal Google’s colour strategy for 2026, including a vibrant Fuchsia finish for the standard model and a new copper-inspired “Dune” variant for the Pro series.

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While Google has already confirmed that it will unveil the Pixel 11 series on August 12, the company has yet to reveal the devices themselves, making these leaked marketing renders the closest preview available so far.

Familiar Pixel design returns with a fresh colour palette

The leaked renders suggest Google is sticking with a design language that has become synonymous with the Pixel brand. The floating pill-shaped camera bar remains intact across all three models, accompanied by flat side rails, rounded corners and a centred punch-hole display. According to the report, all three phones retain triple rear camera systems, continuing the direction Google established with the Pixel 10 series.

The biggest visual update appears to be the colours. The standard Pixel 11 is expected to arrive in four finishes, including a bold Fuchsia shade, a soft blue, a muted green and a darker Midnight option.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL reportedly adopt a more subdued palette with Pine, Light Fog, Midnight Haze and a new Dune finish that pairs a coral-copper rear panel with polished gold accents. The report suggests Dune could become Google’s signature launch colour, especially since the company’s Made by Google event invitation already hints at a gold-toned device.

The renders answer design questions, but not the hardware story

As polished as these images look, they still represent marketing materials rather than confirmed product specifications. They can reveal industrial design, finishes and proportions, but they don’t verify what sits inside the phones.

Separate leaks cited in the report claim the Pixel 11 lineup could introduce Google’s first 2nm Tensor G6 processor built by TSMC, ship with 256GB as the default storage tier and bring updated camera hardware, particularly on the Pro models. Pricing is also expected to rise for the entry-level Pixel 11, although Google has not confirmed any of these details.

What these renders do establish is that Google isn’t dramatically reinventing the Pixel’s appearance. Instead, the company appears to be refining a design language that has become instantly recognizable while using colour to make this generation stand out.

Whether that’s enough to distinguish the Pixel 11 from its predecessor will ultimately depend less on its paint job and more on what the Tensor G6, Android’s AI capabilities, and Google’s camera improvements deliver when the phones are officially announced next month.