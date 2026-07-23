 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Latest Pixel 11 series leak offers the clearest look yet at Google’s next flagship

Google's next Pixel has leaked again, but this time almost nothing is left to imagine

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pixel 11
Pixel 11 MyMobiles x OnLeaks

Google’s Pixel launches have become increasingly difficult to keep under wraps, and the Pixel 11 series appears to be no exception. Weeks before Google’s scheduled August 12 launch event, a fresh leak has revealed what is claimed to be the complete set of official press renders for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, showcasing every colour option across the lineup.

The renders, published by MyMobiles in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks, offer what is arguably the most comprehensive look yet at Google’s next flagship family. If authentic, they not only confirm earlier design leaks but also reveal Google’s colour strategy for 2026, including a vibrant Fuchsia finish for the standard model and a new copper-inspired “Dune” variant for the Pro series.

Recommended Videos

While Google has already confirmed that it will unveil the Pixel 11 series on August 12, the company has yet to reveal the devices themselves, making these leaked marketing renders the closest preview available so far.

Familiar Pixel design returns with a fresh colour palette

The leaked renders suggest Google is sticking with a design language that has become synonymous with the Pixel brand. The floating pill-shaped camera bar remains intact across all three models, accompanied by flat side rails, rounded corners and a centred punch-hole display. According to the report, all three phones retain triple rear camera systems, continuing the direction Google established with the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 11
Pixel 11 MyMobiles x OnLeaks

The biggest visual update appears to be the colours. The standard Pixel 11 is expected to arrive in four finishes, including a bold Fuchsia shade, a soft blue, a muted green and a darker Midnight option.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL reportedly adopt a more subdued palette with Pine, Light Fog, Midnight Haze and a new Dune finish that pairs a coral-copper rear panel with polished gold accents. The report suggests Dune could become Google’s signature launch colour, especially since the company’s Made by Google event invitation already hints at a gold-toned device.

The renders answer design questions, but not the hardware story

As polished as these images look, they still represent marketing materials rather than confirmed product specifications. They can reveal industrial design, finishes and proportions, but they don’t verify what sits inside the phones.

Pixel 11
Pixel 11 MyMobiles x OnLeaks

Separate leaks cited in the report claim the Pixel 11 lineup could introduce Google’s first 2nm Tensor G6 processor built by TSMC, ship with 256GB as the default storage tier and bring updated camera hardware, particularly on the Pro models. Pricing is also expected to rise for the entry-level Pixel 11, although Google has not confirmed any of these details.

What these renders do establish is that Google isn’t dramatically reinventing the Pixel’s appearance. Instead, the company appears to be refining a design language that has become instantly recognizable while using colour to make this generation stand out.

Whether that’s enough to distinguish the Pixel 11 from its predecessor will ultimately depend less on its paint job and more on what the Tensor G6, Android’s AI capabilities, and Google’s camera improvements deliver when the phones are officially announced next month.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs. Motorola Razr Ultra (2026): Samsung’s flip phone is cheaper, but is it better?
One flip phone wins on value. The other wins on hardware.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Flip phones have quietly become one of the most competitive corners of the smartphone market. It provides buyers with a satisfying folding snap, reducing the footprint to half the original size, and that’s the entire point. Motorola never really left the format after reviving the Razr name, while Samsung has spent generations treating the Flip line as its scrappy, budget-friendlier sibling to the Fold. 

This year, though, the gap between the two camps has narrowed to the point where picking a winner requires genuinely reading the spec sheet and learning about the phones before putting your money into one. One phone leans hard into raw display firepower, while the other leans into a deeper software ecosystem and a friendlier price tag. 

Read more
Samsung finally switched to silicon-carbon battery on Galaxy Z Fold 8. What’s so special about it?
One of Galaxy Z Fold 8’s biggest upgrade is hiding inside
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with Fold 8

Samsung has finally joined the silicon-carbon battery race with its latest batch of premium foldables packing the new battery tech. But details for this change were rather hard to spot on the spec sheets. The company has confirmed during media briefings that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 all use silicon-carbon batteries.

Even then, the resulting capacities are hardly record-breaking. The Fold 8 Ultra carries a 5,000mAh battery, the regular Fold 8 gets 4,800mAh, and the Flip 8 has 4,300mAh. Rivals from Honor and Motorola have already crossed the 6,000mAh mark. But the figures only tell part of the story.

Read more
I’ve used foldable phones for years. Here’s how to pick the right one between the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8
Samsung’s three new foldables solve very different problems
Galaxy foldables with its screen visible

After years of reviewing foldable smartphones, I have learned that choosing one involves much more than what looks pretty or how large you want. Book-style foldables are usually sold as productivity machines, while flip phones cater to people who value portability. Samsung’s latest lineup complicates that choice by introducing two very different book-style models alongside its familiar clamshell.

Most of their shared specifications fade into the background once you start using them. Their shapes and screens have a much greater impact on daily life. So here's how I'd make a decision when choosing between the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Read more