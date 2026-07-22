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Dbrand’s Grip cases tout superior protection for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 & Fold 8 without looking dull

Your foldables don't need to be chunky to be well protected

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Dbrand Grip Case Deal
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Samsung’s latest foldables may be thinner and sturdier than their predecessors, though none of these refinements matters a lot if you’re planning on slapping a thick protective cover on them. But considering how the lineup starts from $1,200 and even crosses the $2,000 mark, it makes sense to get a case. This is where Dbrand comes in.

It has just launched its Grip cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, giving buyers a way to protect Samsung’s newest foldables without wrapping them in a dull slab of black plastic. Better yet, Digital Trends readers can currently save 15% on all three cases using the discount code “DIGITALTRENDS15“.

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The exclusive offer began on Wednesday, July 22, and remains available through the end of Sunday, July 26.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Dbrand Grip Case Deal
Dbrand

Protection from all sides for your new foldable

Foldable phones introduce another expensive weak point that conventional cases often leave exposed, which is the hinge. Dbrand’s Grip cases cover the hinge alongside the sides and rear of each device. The company also advertises military-grade impact resistance along with raised camera protection and a chamfered front lip that keeps the display accessible for gesture navigation. The best part? The grip case measures just 2mm while offering all of that coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Dbrand Grips case supports MagSafe
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The exterior uses thousands of microscopic textured dots to make the phone easier to hold, while integrated magnets add compatibility with MagSafe accessories. This means you can use magnetic chargers, stands, wallets, and mounts without attaching a separate magnetic ring to the phone, similar to iPhones. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 version also includes tactile buttons and additional grip strips along its sides, which should help when opening and closing the smaller clamshell phone one-handed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Dbrand Grip Case Deal
Dbrand

Dozens of designs to choose from

The Grip starts at $54.90 for finishes such as Matte Black, Matte White, Swarm, Matrix, Black Camo, and White Marble. Applying the Digital Trends code brings that starting price down to approximately $46.67 before taxes and shipping.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Dbrand Grip Cases and Skins Options
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More elaborate designs, including Glow Circuit, Teardown, X-Ray, Area 51, Cosmic Orange, and Cotton Candy, are listed at $59.90, dropping to around $50.92 with the discount. Genuine leather options cost $69.90 and fall to approximately $59.42 after the code is applied.

The same broad selection is available across Samsung’s premium foldable lineup, which you can check out below:

So buyers get plenty of options to choose from. You can get something understated, brightly colored, translucent, patterned, or covered in genuine leather while retaining the same protective case underneath.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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