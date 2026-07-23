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Google will now let you sign in with a selfie video

The selfie videos will have a live aspect to avoid spoofing.

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Google selfie video verify
Screenshot Google

For nearly half a decade, Google has been trying to transition users away from the mess of unsafe (and easy-to-guess) passwords. First came hardware keys (like those made by YuBiCo) and then came the password-less login system called Passkeys that enabled biometric sign-ins, too. Now, Google wants you to verify your identity with a selfie video, somewhat like we use Face ID to sign in for services on an iPhone or iPad. 

“Selfie video is a new way to get into your account, giving you more options if you’re ever locked out or don’t have access to your usual phone or computer,” says the company. Google is pushing selfie videos as a secure backup login option, especially in scenarios when you don’t have access to your trusted device and recovering a lost password is not feasible. 

Setting up a selfie video
Google

The selfie videos you record will only be used for authentication, with Google assuring that they will be encrypted. And in order to avoid the risk of impersonation from AI deepfakes, or recorded photos and videos, Google has built a “live” aspect to the whole identity check process. 

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To that end, when the selfie verification process is triggered, users will be asked to make visible head movements and capture them through the onboard camera. Google also notes that when you are enabling selfie verification for your account, items such as sunglasses, masks, or hats must be removed. Moreover, the background should not have other faces or visual distractions. 

How does it work?

If the new identity check system sounds appealing and you want to set it up, just follow these steps: 

  1. Open your Google Account and sign in if prompted.
  2. Go to Security & sign-in.
  3. Under the How you sign in to Google section, select Selfie video.
  4. Click or tap Continue on the Add selfie for sign-in page.
  5. Follow the remaining on-screen prompts to complete setup.
Google account selfie verification video.
Google

The convenience, however, is not widely available for all Google account owners. Selfie video verification is not enabled for Google Workspace accounts, Child accounts, and Google Accounts enrolled in the Advanced Protection Program, says Google on a support page. At any given time, users can choose to remove their recorded selfie check video linked to their Google account.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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