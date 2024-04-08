 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Android phones finally have their own version of AirTags

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Renders of Chipolo's new Point trackers that work with Google's Find My Device network.
Chipolo

Google’s new Find My Device tracking service will soon launch with an important third-party provider. Chipolo has announced two new trackers for the service: the Chipolo One Point item tracker and the Chipolo Card Point wallet finder.

By offering these trackers, Chipolo will be among the first companies in the market to provide trackers that work with Google’s new tracking network. Google announced its new Find My Device network last year. In short, it’s Google’s answer to Apple’s Find My network. Find My Device can use other nearby Android devices to track your lost phone, item tracker, etc. — just like how Find My uses iPhones and other Apple devices to locate lost iPhones and AirTags.

Recommended Videos

The latest trackers from Chipolo have multiple features that can help you find items for daily use, such as keys, wallets, bags, and more. You can use the Find My Device app to determine the distance between your location and the tracker. These trackers also have built-in ringers that play a sound when they are nearby, which is helpful for quickly locating them. With a 120dB (Chipolo One Point) and 105dB (Chipolo Card Point) ring, finding misplaced items should be effortless, even if hidden in pockets or backpacks.

Chipolo Card Point next to phone showing Google Find My Device app.
Chipolo

Like other Bluetooth trackers, you must push on the Chipolo One Point or Chipolo Card Point to get started. From there, a pop-up message will appear on your Android phone to guide you through the rest of the setup process. You can also share your Chipolo with your loved ones and track your shared items.

Related

The new trackers have a water resistance rating of IPX5, making them splashproof against rain and drizzle. The Chopolo One Point’s battery should last up to 12 months before needing to be replaced, while the Chipolo Card Point has a battery life of two years.

According to Primož Zelenšek, CEO and co-founder of Chipolo: “Thanks to Google’s expansive Find My Device network and Chipolo’s expert item-tracking capabilities, we are excited to bring Android users an advanced finding experience.”

Person holding a Chipolo Card Point and Chipolo One Point.
Chipolo

Says Erik Kay, Vice President of Engineering at Google: “Find My Device is a truly unique experience for Android users thanks to our open ecosystem that gives people the freedom of choice and a crowdsourced network of over a billion devices to help find your lost everyday items and devices no matter where they are.”

The Chipolo One Point item tracker and Chipolo Card Point wallet finders will be available to purchase on the company website beginning Monday, May 27. Both trackers will launch through Amazon and select retailers in July.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
With optimized apps, Android tablets will finally be more than big phones
Side view of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.

Android tablets have long languished behind the most successful product in the segment - the iPad. One of the most prominent reasons why Android tablets don't stand a chance against iPads is because of the bad app optimization and UI elements. The devices are mostly blown-up versions of Android phones. But not anymore. Google is rethinking the UI and adding new features that will make Android tablets more competitive with their Apple counterpart.

The Android tablet segment is reaching 270 million active users and it's about time Google introduced new UI elements to its operating system. Android tablets will now allow you to see more at a glance with dual columns in the notification panel – a feature that was present in my Dell Venue 8 tablet back in 2014. But it will be more refined with refreshing elements.

Read more
Apple’s AirTags are too good at tracking — that’s a problem
Apple AirTag close up.

Apple's AirTags may be pitched as tools of convenience, but they are turning into a tool for criminals as well. The company's tracking tool, intended to be used to keep track of lost and stolen property, is paradoxically also a tool that enables theft of property and a potential threat against people. New reports pop up by the day of people using AirTags against women and expensive cars with malicious intent. And furor is growing online.

The company has issued updates to improve AirTags, but it may be the entire concept of AirTags themselves that is flawed.
The stalking dangers of AirTags

Read more
Your $1,000 flagship may not have faster 5G speeds than a budget phone
Moto Edge 20 Lite, OnePlus Nord 2, Oppo Find X3 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

After spending over $1,000 on a flagship 5G phone, you might think you're getting the fastest network speeds possible. After all, isn't that what you're paying for? But our recent network testing shows that may very well not be the case, with 5G performance on flagship phones being minimally better than budget phones, and in some cases, actually worse.

To give you some context, earlier this year, we put the 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 700 against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 in a test to see which processor delivered the best 5G performance and had the best daily user experience. Six months on, we’re going to take a look at four new 5G phones with different chips to see how they compare to answer this question: Does paying more for a smartphone with a flagship processor inside give you the fastest network connection, or is it all pumped-up marketing?
Understanding 5G
Before going into the details, we received some very interesting feedback from MediaTek after our last test, which is also relevant to this one. MediaTek contacted Digital Trends to discuss the 5G speed test results, as the Dimensity 700-powered Realme 8 5G couldn’t match the Oppo A54 5G with a Qualcomm chip inside. The company then took its own test equipment to the area where I had tested the phones, and in conversations afterwards, it gave plenty of insight into how 5G varies across phones, networks, and location.

Read more