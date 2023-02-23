The Google Pixel series of phones, specifically the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, have an exclusive feature called Magic Eraser. With Magic Eraser, you can get rid of unwanted objects in a photo, such as people in the background or things like power lines. As of today, Magic Eraser is becoming available to all Android phones and iPhone users through Google One.

Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 lineup, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is still available to purchase (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been discontinued). If you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you also have the Magic Eraser feature. One of the reasons I had always wanted a Pixel device is because of Magic Eraser, and it is something that I desperately wished Apple would implement.

Well, I finally have my wish … kind of. If you are a Google One subscriber, you will now have access to the Magic Eraser tool in the Google Photos app, both on Android and iOS. An active Google One membership is required, and starts at $2 per month for 100GB and goes up to $25 per month for 5TB.

Magic Eraser is one of my favorite reasons for using my Pixel 7 for photo editing, and now I can access the tool on any Android smartphone, as well as my iPhone 14 Pro. If you have a Pixel 5a or earlier, you get access to the Magic Eraser tool without needing a Google One subscription.

Though one of the biggest reasons to buy a Pixel device has vanished, that’s not all that’s been revealed today. Google One subscribers also get a new HDR video effect for all Android and iOS devices, which will enhance the brightness and contrast in videos.

Lastly, some exclusive new collage styles are available for Google One members on Android and iOS, and you can apply a style to a single photo in the collage editor. If you have an earlier Pixel model (5a and older), then these features will be available without Google One membership.

People who use Google Photos to print their pictures will get free shipping on all print orders as well, as long as you’re subscribed to Google One. The free shipping is not just for regular prints either — it applies to custom photo books, canvas prints, and more. This is available for anyone who resides in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the EU.

I’m very excited to see Magic Eraser becoming available for everyone, even iPhone users. It may not be the same as Apple adding it natively in its Photos app, but if you have Google One and use Google Photos on iOS, then it’s the next best thing. Though I’m also a little surprised that Google would get rid of a good reason to buy a Pixel in the first place, as Magic Eraser is one of the biggest Pixel selling points. Still, this is great for everyone else.

