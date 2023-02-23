 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Pixel 7’s best camera trick is coming to the iPhone and all Android phones

Christine Romero-Chan
By

The Google Pixel series of phones, specifically the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7, have an exclusive feature called Magic Eraser. With Magic Eraser, you can get rid of unwanted objects in a photo, such as people in the background or things like power lines. As of today, Magic Eraser is becoming available to all Android phones and iPhone users through Google One.

Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 lineup, which includes the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the more affordable Pixel 6a, which is still available to purchase (the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been discontinued). If you have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you also have the Magic Eraser feature. One of the reasons I had always wanted a Pixel device is because of Magic Eraser, and it is something that I desperately wished Apple would implement.

Erasing items in Magic Eraser.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Well, I finally have my wish … kind of. If you are a Google One subscriber, you will now have access to the Magic Eraser tool in the Google Photos app, both on Android and iOS. An active Google One membership is required, and starts at $2 per month for 100GB and goes up to $25 per month for 5TB.

Related

Magic Eraser is one of my favorite reasons for using my Pixel 7 for photo editing, and now I can access the tool on any Android smartphone, as well as my iPhone 14 Pro. If you have a Pixel 5a or earlier, you get access to the Magic Eraser tool without needing a Google One subscription.

Though one of the biggest reasons to buy a Pixel device has vanished, that’s not all that’s been revealed today. Google One subscribers also get a new HDR video effect for all Android and iOS devices, which will enhance the brightness and contrast in videos.

Lastly, some exclusive new collage styles are available for Google One members on Android and iOS, and you can apply a style to a single photo in the collage editor. If you have an earlier Pixel model (5a and older), then these features will be available without Google One membership.

Using color pop feature when editing a photo on Google Pixel 7
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

People who use Google Photos to print their pictures will get free shipping on all print orders as well, as long as you’re subscribed to Google One. The free shipping is not just for regular prints either — it applies to custom photo books, canvas prints, and more. This is available for anyone who resides in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the EU.

I’m very excited to see Magic Eraser becoming available for everyone, even iPhone users. It may not be the same as Apple adding it natively in its Photos app, but if you have Google One and use Google Photos on iOS, then it’s the next best thing. Though I’m also a little surprised that Google would get rid of a good reason to buy a Pixel in the first place, as Magic Eraser is one of the biggest Pixel selling points. Still, this is great for everyone else.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Have a Galaxy S23? Make sure you do these 10 things first
Christine Romero-Chan
By Christine Romero-Chan
February 21, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 lock screen customization

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 series, which is the next generation of its flagship Android smartphone lineup. Those who want a top-of-the-line device will want to check out the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its incredible 200MP camera and 10X optical zoom. But for everyone else, there are the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, They're practically the same, but if you prefer more base storage and a larger screen, opt for the S23 Plus instead of the standard S23.

I got my Galaxy S23 last week, and if you’re a newbie to Android (I still am after being an iPhone user most of my life), there’s a lot that you can do to customize the S23 to your liking. Here are some things that you should do as soon as you get your new Galaxy S23 in your hands!
Customize the lock screen

Read more
Someone just paid over $60,000 for this ultra-rare iPhone
Peter Hunt Szpytek
By Peter Hunt Szpytek
February 20, 2023
An original 2007 iPhone sealed in its original box.

When outfitted with all of the best specs, the most expensive iPhone you can buy directly from Apple is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It retails for $1,599 if you get the highest-end 1TB model.

Blatantly ignoring Apple's current price ceiling, rare iPhones are selling for ridiculously high prices at auction, and one recently showed the world just how much a collector is willing to cough up for a rare Apple device. The iPhone in question is an original, 2007 iPhone that sold for $63,356.40 through LCG Auctions earlier this month.

Read more
5 months later, the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island isn’t what I expected
Prakhar Khanna
By Prakhar Khanna
February 20, 2023
Dynamic Island Spotify Chaiyya Chaiyya song.

“Welcome to a shape-shifting, multitasking, head-turning, game-changing iPhone experience,” says the Apple website's introduction to Dynamic Island. While it is a shape-shifting experience, it isn’t head-turning or game-changing in any sense. And it is in no way or form “multitasking.”

The Dynamic Island is good to look at when it’s working, but five months into its life span, the feature hasn’t caught up to the promises Apple made at launch. There's plenty of potential for it, but we're still waiting for something to actually come of it.
The Dynamic Island still isn't what I expected

Read more