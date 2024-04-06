 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Do AirTags work with Android phones?

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
AirTag.
Digital Trends

Apple’s AirTag is a valuable tool for tracking items such as wallets, keys, backpacks, luggage, etc. However, before you can use it, it must be paired with a smartphone.

This raises an important question: Can you use an AirTag with an Android phone? Do you have to set it up with an iPhone? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

 Do AirTags work with Android phones?

The short answer is a resounding “no” — you cannot use AirTags with any Android phone. It’s important to note that AirTags are only compatible with iPhones, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Any Android phone, regardless of what model it is, won’t work with an Apple AirTag.

Related

What if you find an AirTag with an Android phone?

That said, you can still locate an AirTag if you have an Android phone. Although AirTags do not offer full functionality with Android, Apple provides the Tracker Detect app on the Google Play Store.

The free app is designed to scan for nearby AirTags and other Find My compatible devices that might track you without your consent. AirTags can be used to track people’s location or other items with their consent, and this gives folks with Android phones an easy way to thwart those attempts.

Are there AirTag alternatives for Android?

If you own an Android phone, you can still use other item trackers that do the same thing as AirTags. These trackers come in various forms and offer different app-based options.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, for instance, is the best AirTag alternative for Samsung users. It can last up to 500 days before requiring a battery replacement and can locate items up to 400 feet away. Other AirTag alternatives include ones from Tile, Chipolo, Pebblebee, Cube, and many others.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The 5 best wireless chargers for Android and iPhone in 2024
OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charger Back

Wireless charging has made its way into most of the best phones and many other devices, such as charging cases for some of the best wireless earbuds. This makes a a wireless charger a nice accessory on the desk or bedside table. There are a lot of wireless chargers on the market, and like any piece of tech, it can be difficult to tell which may be the best for your needs. That’s why we’ve made some selections for the best wireless chargers for various use-cases. Read onward to find out which wireless chargers we think are the best, and for more information on which may best suit your needs.
The best wireless chargers in 2024

Buy the if you want the best wireless charger overall.
Buy the if you want the best wireless charger for Android.
Buy the if you want the best wireless charger for iPhone.
Buy the if you want the best wireless charger for multiple devices.
Buy the if you want the best wireless charger for cheap.

Read more
The 5 best AirTag alternatives for 2024
The Pebblebee Clip Bluetooth tracker, attached to keys.

If you're a little bit forgetful or just want the extra security of knowing where your stuff is, AirTags can be pretty great. Unfortunately, they tend to be a bit pricey and, even worse, only function within the Apple Find My App network, so if you're not an Apple user, then you can't really use AirTags. Luckily, you do have some alternatives, and there's actually a huge range of options that you can pick from based on your preferences. some options might even be better than an AirTag, depending on where you are. To that end, we've collected five of our favorite AirTag alternatives below, so be sure to check them out thoroughly.
The Best AirTag Alternatives in 2024

Buy the  if you want the best AirTag alternative for Samsung users
Buy the  if you want the best rugged AirTag alternative
Buy the if you want the best AirTag alternative for battery life
Buy the  if you want the best AirTag alternative for Apple users
Buy the  if you want the best GPS AirTag alternative

Read more
This AirTag competitor just did something Apple never will
A "perfectly imperfect" Chipolo tracker.

What happens to item trackers with cosmetic flaws? For Chipolo, the answer may surprise you. At CES 2024, the Apple AirTag competitor is introducing a limited-edition run of its popular item trackers that just so happen to have some flaw — such as a blemish, scratch, or nick. Each accessory works as intended from a technology standpoint, with each marked "perfectly imperfect."

Per Chipolo: "In a world that frequently underscores the pursuit of perfection, Chipolo’s campaign challenges those conventional societal expectations that demand flawless perfection from individuals. Each of these exclusive Chipolos, though bearing minor cosmetic flaws, functions seamlessly — highlighting the notion that what we perceive as 'defects' often go unnoticed by others, yet they can become pronounced in our minds as we focus on them and even magnify them."

Read more