Apple’s AirTag is a valuable tool for tracking items such as wallets, keys, backpacks, luggage, etc. However, before you can use it, it must be paired with a smartphone.

This raises an important question: Can you use an AirTag with an Android phone? Do you have to set it up with an iPhone? Here’s what you need to know.

Do AirTags work with Android phones?

The short answer is a resounding “no” — you cannot use AirTags with any Android phone. It’s important to note that AirTags are only compatible with iPhones, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Any Android phone, regardless of what model it is, won’t work with an Apple AirTag.

What if you find an AirTag with an Android phone?

That said, you can still locate an AirTag if you have an Android phone. Although AirTags do not offer full functionality with Android, Apple provides the Tracker Detect app on the Google Play Store.

The free app is designed to scan for nearby AirTags and other Find My compatible devices that might track you without your consent. AirTags can be used to track people’s location or other items with their consent, and this gives folks with Android phones an easy way to thwart those attempts.

Are there AirTag alternatives for Android?

If you own an Android phone, you can still use other item trackers that do the same thing as AirTags. These trackers come in various forms and offer different app-based options.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, for instance, is the best AirTag alternative for Samsung users. It can last up to 500 days before requiring a battery replacement and can locate items up to 400 feet away. Other AirTag alternatives include ones from Tile, Chipolo, Pebblebee, Cube, and many others.

