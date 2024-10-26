 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Android 16 might give its own spin to iPhone’s Dynamic Island alerts

By
The DynamicSpot Dynamic Island at the top of the Pixel 7 Pro.
Mark Jansen / Digital Trends

Over the past few weeks, we’ve come across some interesting details about the next major build of Android. Currently in development under the apparent codename of Baklava, Android 16 will reportedly bring a cool new feature called Priority modes for notifications.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because Apple already offers a bunch of focus modes toward the same goal and bolsters the system with AI-assisted priority notifications in iOS 18. It seems Google doesn’t want to be left behind, and in doing so, could very well lift from a popular iPhone trick.

Recommended Videos

Android Authority reports that Android 16 could introduce something similar to Dynamic Island notifications. On iPhones with the pill-shaped Face ID cutout at the top, apps can actually use the space around it to show dynamic alerts.

Rich notification renders on Android 15.
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

This low-effort, non-intrusive system of showing app alerts saves users the hassle of switching between apps to keep an eye on activities. Now, some Android phone brands, such as Honor, have taken inspiration from Apple’s approach already, but the results have been lopsided in terms of wider app support.

Related

Android 16 could make it universal thanks to a new system called Rich Ongoing Notifications. The software code for this feature was first spotted in the latest QPR build of Android 15.

The idea here is that instead of appearing as icons, apps will be able to take up more space in the status bar at the top and show more details. “The API will let apps create chips with their own text and background color that live in the status bar,” says the report.

The expanded DynamicSpot Dynamic Island at the top of the Pixel 7 Pro.
An implementation of Dynamic Island-style alerts on Android. Mark Jansen / Digital Trends

Whether or not these small app chips will be responsive isn’t clear, but if Dynamic Island notifications are anything to go by, it would be functionally sensible to do so with Rich Ongoing Notifications. Once implemented, tapping on them should likely open a dialog box with more information or even take users to the full-screen view.

Google has already created a similar status bar alert system when users are recording the screen, either partially or fully, in Android 15. These could be used for serving a wide range of information, such as music playback, cab alerts, navigation tips, upcoming reminders, and more.

Ultimately, it would depend on developers whether they would like to implement the Rich Ongoing Notifications API in their apps. But there’s a crucial difference here. Unlike Dynamic Island notifications, Google’s approach isn’t built to use the space around the front camera cutout.

Instead, Google’s format in Android 16 seems to be using the space available in the status bar at the top of the screen. But do keep in mind that this is a very early look at the system, and we’re still a whole year away from seeing Android 16, so a lot of design and functional aspects might change down the road.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
I did an iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro camera test. It’s not even close
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium (left) and a Rose Quartz Google Pixel 9 Pro.

We’re at the tail end of the year, which means that pretty much all the flagship smartphones have now been released. This includes Google’s Pixel 9 Pro and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro.

Both of these Pro flagships have beautiful designs, powerful processors, and great triple-lens camera systems. But which one takes better photos? Let’s find out.
iPhone 16 Pro vs. Google Pixel 9 Pro: camera specs

Read more
Someone made a transparent iPhone 16 Pro, and it looks phenomenal
See through glass shell on an iPhone 16 Pro.

In the past couple of years, transparent aesthetics have truly arrived on the scene. From phones and earbuds to handheld consoles and even laptops, it seems everyone wants to follow the trends — except Apple, of course. Industrial design, and everything. Go figure!

But that won’t stop some enthusiasts with the right tools and enough guts from prying open a pricey new iPhone and giving it a transparent makeover. The latest in a series of daring Apple adventures comes from Phone Repair Guru, which has given a transparent spin to the otherwise frosted color glass back of the iPhone 16 Pro.

Read more
If you have an iPhone, you need to download iOS 18 ahead of Hurricane Milton
Satellite messaging features on an iPhone with iOS 18.

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton's arrival on Wednesday. As the storm approaches, here's a valuable tip for iPhone users in its path.

Before the storm's arrival, it's crucial to download iOS 18 on your iPhone. With this version of iOS 18 installed, you immediately gain access to Apple's new Messages via satellite feature. The new feature lets you send and receive text messages without cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This means you can stay connected with friends, family, and emergency services even in areas where power might be lost.

Read more