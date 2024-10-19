 Skip to main content
iPhone 17 ‘Slim’ leaks focus on sharp looks but modest specs

By
A render of the iPhone Air.
iPhone Air mockup Front Page Tech

Apple is once again prepping to overhaul the iPhone portfolio next year, and it seems a lot of interesting upgrades are on their way. The most notable among those is apparently the introduction of a new iPhone 17 “slim” model, which some rumors are also referring to as the “Air” trim.

So far, leaks have focused on the phone’s dramatic aesthetic makeover. Specifically, it could be the slimmest iPhone ever made. Moreover, it will make a stark departure from the current design language at Apple. And if the renders floating around social media are to be believed, an all-metal build is on the horizon.

Now, Haitong International analyst Jeff Pu has shared more details (via Macrumors and 9to5Mac) about the phone’s internal hardware. To start, the display size will be 6.6 inches, with a Face ID module at the top.

Notably, Pu’s analyst note mentions an aluminum build, a choice that will apparently keep the weight profile low. Over the past few years, Apple’s high-end Pro models have relied on stainless steel or a titanium metal composite, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The upcoming “slim” iPhone will draw power from the next-gen A19 SoC, that will be based on the 3nm process, akin to the A18 series lineup powering the iPhone 16 quartet. It will be accompanied by 8GB RAM, but there’s no word on how much storage Apple will cram into the sleek phone.

In the camera department, the phone will only feature a single 48-megapixel snapper, a trait that has now become mainstream across the iPhone lineup. On the front, however, users will be greeted by a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

A render of the iPhone Air.
iPhone Air render Front Page Tech

Interestingly, according to MacRumors, the analyst envisions the iPhone 17 Slim to arrive as a “mid-tier iPhone.” Previous reports, however, have claimed that it will be the most expensive phone Apple has ever made and would likely cost more than $1,200.

Pricing strategy aside, the upcoming phone is said to replace the “Plus” model in the mainline iPhone series. This would mark the second shift for Apple in less then half a decade, following the short run with the “mini” models.

But do keep in mind that these are all very early predictions related to a phone that is still nearly a year away from its market arrival. As expected, take them with a hefty dose of skepticism and brace for some surprising changes as Apple proceeds with the development of its next-gen smartphones.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
