The next iPad Air may have a display we’ve waited years for

By
A person holding the Apple iPad Air (2024), showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Earlier this year, Apple introduced its largest iPad Air to date, featuring a 13-inch display. However, like previous models, this display has a refresh rate of only 60Hz, which is lower than the 120Hz found on the 2024 iPad Pro. Improvements in this area may be arriving with the upcoming iPad Air.

According to an anonymous source from the popular Upgrade podcast, the 2025 iPad Air could include a 90Hz refresh rate. Similar displays might also be featured in a rumored 24-inch iMac and the next-generation Studio Display.

The source noted that the new display will remain an LCD and utilize a new liquid motion panel.

A higher refresh rate allows a display to update its images more times per second. This results in smoother motion, reduced motion blur, and improved user responsiveness.

While there is currently no way to confirm this rumor, recent speculation suggests that Apple recognizes the importance of increasing the refresh rate on its most popular products. For instance, next year’s regular iPhone 17 models are expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate for the first time, while the iPhone Pro series currently features this enhanced refresh rate.

Apple announced the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air (2024) in May, along with the iPad Pro (2024). If Apple decides to unveil a refreshed iPad Air next year, it will likely happen around the same time.

In October, Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to introduce a new iPad Air, a next-generation iPad, and the iPhone SE 4 in the middle of next year. The upcoming iPad Air is expected to feature an M3 chipset, while the current model is equipped with an M2.

