iPadOS 19: everything you need to know

We’re expecting iPadOS 19, the next software version for iPad, to land during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. From what we’ve heard, it looks like it could be a significant update. Here’s what we know so far about iPadOS 19 — we’ll find out if these rumors are true in June.

When will iPadOS 19 be revealed?

Apple announced that this year’s WWDC will run from June 9 to 13. That means iPadOS 19, codenamed “Luck,” will likely be announced during the keynote event, held on June 9. The start time for this is yet to be confirmed, but last year it was at 10 a.m. PDT, so we can likely expect something similar this year.

Alongside iPadOS 19, we should also see iOS 19, watchOS 12, and macOS 16 — and there may even be some hardware announcements.

What do the rumors say?

We don’t know as much about iPadOS 19 as we do iOS 19, but there are a few things we could expect.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, this is expected to be the most significant redesign for iPad/iPhone since iOS 7. iPadOS 19 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” That means unifying OS look and style across multiple platforms for a simpler user experience. We’re expecting icons, buttons, menus, and system apps to receive a visual overhaul, with enhanced customization.

This redesign may be inspired by VisionOS, in particular, the Camera app, which users have suggested needs to be simplified.

Siri on an iPad Pro
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Gurman also says that Siri will become “more conversational,” like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, employing more advanced large language models (LLMs) so users can have lengthy back-and-forth conversations. “LLM Siri,” as it has been dubbed, is expected in a later iPadOS 19.4 update around spring 2026.

According to Apple Insider, many of the updates introduced in iOS 19 will most likely make their way over to iPadOS. We’re expecting a major focus on and expansion of Apple Intelligence features, and we could also see significant changes to Stage Manager. Apple Journal may finally make the jump from iPhone to iPad, though take this rumor with a pinch of salt, as nothing is yet confirmed.

Which devices will support iPadOS 19?

A report from French website iPhoneSoft.fr (via MacRumors), which cites a source within Apple, suggests that iPadOS 19 will drop support for the 2019 iPad  7. All other iPad models capable of running iPadOS 18 will reportedly be compatible with the latest iPad operating system, though some features will be unavailable on older models.

The full list of devices compatible with iPadOS 19 includes:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M2)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad mini (A17 Pro)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

When will iPadOS 19 be available?

The first iPadOS 19 beta should land during WWDC 2025. iPadOS 19 will likely be released in September, following the iPhone 17 reveal.

