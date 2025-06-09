 Skip to main content
WWDC 2025 keynote live build-up: get ready for today’s Apple event

Follow the build-up to Apple's WWDC keynote, with iOS 26, macOS 26 and more expected to be announced

By
WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
Apple WWDC
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage
Updated less than 18 minutes ago

WWDC 2025 kicks off later today, with Apple execs due to take to the stage for the keynote presentation of its annual World Wide Developer’s conference at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The WWDC keynote is set to be a bumper affair, with a raft of updates expected across the firm’s software platforms and rumors suggesting Apple is lining up a naming overhaul which could mean we see the arrival of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26 and more.

We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest the Cupertino, California-based company has to say with our WWDC 2025 live blog, including all the build-up to today’s keynote and any last-minute rumors and leaks.

How long will the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote last?

Great question. You’ll want to make sure you’ve found somewhere comfy to sit, as we’re looking at more than an hour and half if previous WWDC keynotes are anything to go buy.

We’re likely in for an event which is going to last between 1 hour 45 minutes and 2 hours.

Previous WWDC keynote lengths

  • WWDC 2024: 1 hour 44 minutes
  • WWDC 2023: 2 hours 6 minutes
  • WWDC 2022: 1 hour 49 minutes
  • WWDC 2021: 1 hour 47 minutes
  • WWDC 2020: 1 hour 49 minutes

How can I watch the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote?

We’ve embedded the livestream video at the top of this article so you can watch along with us from 10am PDT / 1pm EDT today.

WWDC 2025 live blog

LiveLast updated June 09, 2025 7:04 AM
    John McCann
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
