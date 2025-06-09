WWDC 2025 keynote live build-up: get ready for today’s Apple event

WWDC 2025 kicks off later today, with Apple execs due to take to the stage for the keynote presentation of its annual World Wide Developer’s conference at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The WWDC keynote is set to be a bumper affair, with a raft of updates expected across the firm’s software platforms and rumors suggesting Apple is lining up a naming overhaul which could mean we see the arrival of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26 and more.

We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest the Cupertino, California-based company has to say with our WWDC 2025 live blog, including all the build-up to today’s keynote and any last-minute rumors and leaks.

How long will the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote last?

Great question. You’ll want to make sure you’ve found somewhere comfy to sit, as we’re looking at more than an hour and half if previous WWDC keynotes are anything to go buy.

We’re likely in for an event which is going to last between 1 hour 45 minutes and 2 hours.

Previous WWDC keynote lengths

WWDC 2024 : 1 hour 44 minutes

: 1 hour 44 minutes WWDC 2023 : 2 hours 6 minutes

: 2 hours 6 minutes WWDC 2022 : 1 hour 49 minutes

: 1 hour 49 minutes WWDC 2021 : 1 hour 47 minutes

: 1 hour 47 minutes WWDC 2020: 1 hour 49 minutes

How can I watch the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote?

We’ve embedded the livestream video at the top of this article so you can watch along with us from 10am PDT / 1pm EDT today.

WWDC 2025 live blog

Live Last updated June 09, 2025 7:04 AM