 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. Features

Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Watch Series 11: Has Apple finally met its smartwatch match?

From AI-powered health coaching to outdoor fitness tracking, here's how Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 stacks up against Apple's Watch Series 11.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

These days, the real battleground between smartwatches is who can turn a wrist-worn, sensor-loaded device into something that resembles a personal fitness trainer, and this year’s crop of flagship wearables takes that fight more seriously than ever. 

Samsung just refreshed its mainstream Galaxy Watch line with a new silicon and a batch of clinically-backed health tools, landing squarely on Apple’s home turf of preventive wellness tracking. Apple, for its part, has spent the better part of a year letting its Series 11 sit as the reigning pick for anyone inside its ecosystem, propped up by a software catalog few rivals match feature-for-feature. 

Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Pit these two against each other, and the decision stops being about brand loyalty and starts hinging on which company actually engineered the sharper piece of hardware for your wrist. 

Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 11: Pricing and availability

Cost comparisons get messy here, since these watches launched nearly a year apart under entirely different market conditions. Apple’s Series 11 opened at $399 last September and has already been discounted well below, while Samsung’s Watch 9 debuts today at $379.99, undercutting Apple’s original list price by a modest $20.

Galaxy Watch 9Apple Watch Series 11
Starting Price (US)$379.99 (Bluetooth), $429.99 (LTE)$399 (GPS, aluminum), $699 (Titanium, cellular)
Case Sizes40mm, 44mm42mm, 46mm
AnnouncedJuly 22, 2026September 9, 2025
ReleasedAugust 7, 2026September 19, 2025
Colors40mm: Graphite, Cream; 44mm: Graphite, SilverSlate, Gold, Natural (titanium); additional aluminum finishes vary by retailer
Wristwatch, Arm, Body Part
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends
Apple Watch Series 11 on home screen.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 11: Specs at a glance

SpecGalaxy Watch 9Apple Watch Series 11
Dimensions40mm: 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6mm; 44mm: 46.0 x 43.7 x 8.6mm42mm: 42 x 36 x 9.7mm; 46mm: 46 x 39 x 9.7mm
Weight40mm: 31.5g; 44mm: 34.0g42mm: 30.3g (GPS aluminum); 46mm: 37.8g (GPS aluminum), up to 43.1g (titanium)
DisplaySapphire Crystal, Super AMOLED, Full Color AOD, up to 3,000 nits; 40mm 1.34″ (438×438), 44mm 1.47″ (480×480)LTPO3 OLED, wide-angle, Always-On, up to 2,000 nits peak, 1 nit minimum, 326ppi
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100), Penta-core, 3nmApple S10, dual-core, PowerVR GPU
Memory/Storage2GB RAM + 32GB storage64GB storage
Battery44mm: 445mAh; 40mm: 390mAhUp to 24 hours normal use, up to 38 hours Low Power Mode
ChargingWPC-based fast wireless charging0-80% in ~30 min; 15-min charge yields 8 hrs use, 5-min charge yields 8 hrs sleep tracking
OSWear OS 7, One UI 9 WatchwatchOS 26 (up to 26.5), upgrading to watchOS 27
ConnectivityLTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz+5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS, GLONASS/Galileo/BDSWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n dual-band, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS L1, GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/BDS, 2nd-gen Ultra Wideband
SensorsBioActive Sensor (Optical + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance), Temperature, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, LightHigh-g accelerometer, HDR gyroscope, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max, body/water temperature, ambient light, 6m depth gauge
Water/Dust Resistance5ATM+ / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H50m water resistant (swimproof) / IP6X dust / MIL-STD-810H compliant
BuildSapphire Crystal glass front, aluminum frameSapphire crystal front + ceramic/sapphire back (titanium); Ion-X glass (aluminum); titanium frame, grade 5
Cellular SupportLTELTE, plus RedCap 5G on select cellular models
Phone CompatibilityAndroid 13.0+ with 1.5GB+ memory, Google Mobile Services requirediPhone required
Wristwatch, Machine, Electronics
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Galaxy Watch 9 has the hardware edge working in its favor

The Galaxy Watch 9 has a measurable hardware advantage, and it begins with the smartwatch’s circular display. It offers 3,000 nits of peak brightness, which translates directly into better visibility under harsh sunlight.

Recommended Videos

Samsung’s latest smartwatch also packs L1 + L5 dual-frequency GPS, which reduces location drift in dense city streets or areas with poor coverage, while Apple’s Series 11 sticks to single-frequency L1 positioning. You also get Bluetooth v6.0 instead of the Series 11’s v5.3 standard for slightly better range. 

Snapdragon Wear Elite illustration.
Qualcomm

The Galaxy Watch 9 ditches Samsung’s older in-house Exynos silicon entirely for a new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. So, all the interactions, graphics, and on-device AI processing should feel quite responsive.

In my opinion, Samsung’s biggest differentiator in 2026 is how the smartwatch interprets and presents health data. 

Samsung Health app home screen
Samsung
Samsung health vitals
Samsung

The health suite includes a lot of features this year. Heart Health Score (a consolidated cardiovascular wellness score with personalized recommendations), Daily Cardio Load (training volume and exertion relative to past workouts), and Fitness Index (measures your aerobic capacity) distill sprawling biometric data into insightful and actionable numbers. 

Then there’s the Samsung Health Assistant, the AI health coach that pulls together data from multiple sensors and presents it in the form of features like a personalized running coach (offers real-time targets) and real-time hydration guidance (based on sweat loss relative to body weight).

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Even otherwise, One UI 9 Watch, based on Wear OS 7, ships with slightly cleaner UI elements built on a circular layout, a floating three-tab navigation bar, and an upgraded Home Tab. 

Another hardware addition that the Apple Watch doesn’t have is the BioActive Sensor, which helps you estimate your body composition, including metrics like skeletal muscle, body fat percentage, total body weight, and basal metabolic rate.

Accessories, Goggles, Electronics
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

At $379.99 against Apple’s $399 starting price, Samsung’s undercut is modest but important: you’re getting newer silicon, a brighter panel, and superior GPS hardware for less money. Plus there’s bundled Strava and iFIT trial subscriptions (two months each).

Apple Watch Series 11 offers a more mature fitness and safety ecosystem

Apple Watch’s real advantage is its sheer software maturity and the volume of health and safety features. The company has spent years refining these into a cohesive experience.  

Apple Watch Series 11 activity rings.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The workout catalog alone dwarfs anything Samsung publishes. Beyond the running, cycling, and swimming modes, Series 11 covers skiing, rowing, paddling, golf, HIIT, Pilates, tai chi, wheelchair workouts, and kickboxing. Each of these workouts gets dedicated tracking rather than generic activity logging. 

Hiking support goes further still, bundling offline topographic maps across thousands of national and regional parks, curated routes spanning all 63 US national parks. Hikers also get automatic backtrack navigation, a genuinely differentiated feature for those who know when and how to use it. 

Walk record on Apple Watch Series 11.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Apple Intelligence features included on the device include Hypertension Notifications, AI Workout Buddy (real-time AI fitness coach), and intelligent sleep scoring.

Apple’s ECG app, something that the company has refined over 10 years, remains a trusted reference point for millions of users. Apple Watch also supports GymKit integration, letting the watch sync directly with compatible gym equipment.

Sleep record in Apple Watch Series 11.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Safety features round out Apple’s case convincingly. Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and international emergency calling. Meanwhile, Cycle Tracking’s retrospective ovulation estimates, along with a dedicated Medications app, add utility Samsung doesn’t directly counter feature-for-feature. 

Beyond the fitness and safety features, the Watch 11 appeals to people interested in recreational water sports, including swimming and snorkeling. It ships with a built-in depth gauge rated to six meters and a dedicated water temperature sensor. This kind of dive-adjacent functionality is something that Samsung reserves exclusively for its pricier Ultra 2.

Crown button on Apple Watch Series 11.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Another key differentiator is the Digital Crown on the side, which enables a tactile interaction experience. If you rely on third-party apps, smart home controls, payments, fitness services, or productivity tools, Apple still offers the richer ecosystem. The tradeoff, as always, is the walled garden. None of this works without an iPhone in your pocket. 

Beyond ecosystem quirks, which one is better?

Let’s cut through the nerd-talk for a minute. Your smartwatch can only be as good as the phone it connects to. If you own an Android phone, especially a Samsung Galaxy device, the Watch 9 is an obvious choice. If you already own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 11 isn’t just the better option. 

Within those boundaries, though, each watch has a clear identity, and you should know about them, especially if you own both a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and an iPhone, and you’re in the market for a capable smartwatch that doubles as a fitness tracker. 

If I look at it purely from a hardware and volume-of-features perspective, I’d have to give the edge to the Galaxy Watch 9 this year. It also has Gemini AI assistant, while Apple’s Siri AI will ship in September 2026. The Watch Series 11, meanwhile, continues to win at general fitness monitoring, outdoor activity tracking, and deep integration with iOS. 

The only scenario where this becomes tricky is when you either own both a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and an iPhone, or if you’re choosing an entire smartphone ecosystem from scratch. In that case, you can base your decision on the features or UI you like the most.

Buy the Galaxy Watch 9 if…Buy the Apple Watch Series 11 if…
You own an Android phone (non-negotiable)You own an iPhone (non-negotiable)
Display brightness and GPS accuracy matter mostWorkout variety and hiking features are priorities
You want the newer chip at a lower priceYou want built-in dive features without buying an Ultra tier
Simplified, score-based health metrics appeal to youComprehensive safety features like Crash Detection matter
Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
Topics
Instagram is finally going after Ray-Ban Meta-wearing creeps
Two pickup-artist accounts with over a million followers each are already gone, but the crackdown seems more like damage control than an actual fix.
The Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses and case.

Getting filmed without your knowledge by someone wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses might soon have real consequences, at least on Instagram. Business Insider reports the platform has started pulling videos showing wearers harassing strangers, covering everything from staged pickup-line encounters to workplace pranks aimed at cashiers and fast-food employees. Instagram head Adam Mosseri addressed the issue in a recent Instagram Story, saying the platform is "trying to fight that every way we can."

Two accounts down, but the rulebook is missing

Read more
Ultrahuman’s biggest update ever ditches charts for actual advice
ultrahuman-air-in-hand

Ultrahuman is rolling out Emerald today, its biggest platform update in four years. If you own an Ultrahuman Ring Air, Ring Pro, or any of its other health devices, your app is about to look and feel very different.

What is UltraSphere, and why does it matter?

Read more
The best Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 diving features will reportedly cost you extra
A new report details three subscription tiers for Mares' upcoming Diving app, and only the priciest one unlocks real dive tools.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Samsung recently launched the latest version of its flagship smartwatch at its Unpacked event in London. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 brings a host of upgrades, including a bigger 800mAh battery, a brighter display, and the new Snapdragon Wear Elite chip. It also includes improved diving capabilities, with a 10 ATM water resistance rating, an IP69K certification, and a new partnership with dive brand Mares for an exclusive Diving app. If that's one of the main reasons you want to pre-order the Watch Ultra 2, you may want to rethink your decision, because the app's most useful features reportedly won't come free.

What you get, and don't get, for free

Read more