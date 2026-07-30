Samsung confirms Galaxy Tab S12 and S26 FE are coming, but warns prices could go up

Although Samsung’s latest foldables are yet to go on sale, the company has already confirmed two more Galaxy devices are on the way. During its Q2 2026 earnings call, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy Tab S12 and Galaxy S26 FE will launch later this year, but warned that rising component costs could put more pressure on pricing.

Samsung’s upcoming product lineup is starting to take shape

Daniel Araujo, Samsung’s vice president and head of strategic planning for the Mobile Experience division, mentioned the Galaxy S26 FE while discussing the company’s plans for the Galaxy S26 series. He said that the company plans to maintain momentum for its flagship lineup through continued marketing and the launch of the S26 FE, “while expanding upselling in the mid to high-end segments by bringing our core AI experiences to the A series.”

Araujo later added that the Galaxy Tab S12 is also part of Samsung’s product lineup for the second half of 2026. He grouped the tablet with the company’s latest foldables and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, both of which were announced at Unpacked earlier this month.

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Although Araujo shared no further details about the upcoming products, recent leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 FE may feature a more premium, flagship-level redesign than past Fan Edition phones. Meanwhile, a separate report about the Tab S12 Ultra has indicated that it may pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip and up to 12GB of RAM.

Rising costs could affect future pricing

Samsung’s confirmation of the Galaxy Tab S12 and Galaxy S26 FE comes alongside a warning about the rising cost of building mobile devices. According to Araujo, demand for AI servers is creating a shortage of mobile memory and driving up component prices.

“We already saw this in Q2 as memory prices rose quarter-on-quarter, leading to pressure on our profitability,” Araujo said. Samsung expects that cost burden to continue through the second half of the year.

The company has not confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S12 or Galaxy S26 FE will launch with higher prices. However, recent launches show that Samsung is already passing some of its rising costs onto consumers, and the same is likely to be true for upcoming products.