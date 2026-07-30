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Runna’s new Adapt for Heat feature could make summer runs a lot more bearable

No more guessing how much to slow down when it feels like a furnace outside.

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Runna app open on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

If you’ve ever cut a summer run short because the heat felt unbearable, you’re definitely not alone. Runna, the top-rated running coach app, found that 80% of its users skip or adjust their runs because of hot weather. To fix that problem, the company just launched a new feature called “Adapt for Heat”, and it’s the update summer runners have been asking for.

How does Adapt for Heat help your summer runs?

Running in the summer is tough. It can be hard to know whether to stick to your training plan or scale back to avoid injury or serious heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Runna wants to change that with its new feature. Instead of guessing how much you should slow down on a scorching day, Adapt for Heat does the math for you. 

Adapt for Heat
Runna

The feature takes your local temperature and humidity into account and then automatically adjusts your pace targets so you still get the same training benefit, just at a safer and smarter pace. It even shows a color-coded hourly forecast, so you know exactly when your run will be bearable, or when it’s smarter to just stay indoors a little longer.

What else is coming to the app this summer?

Adapt for Heat is going live starting today, with two new features arriving in August. Upcoming Plans lets you schedule multiple training blocks in advance, so your entire year, from your next 5k to that ultramarathon you keep talking about, is mapped out in one place.

Runna Upcoming Plans
Runna

Then there’s the revamped Post-Race Recovery Plan, which automatically builds a recovery schedule the moment you sign up for a 5k or 50k race plan. No more guessing how to ease back into running after crossing the finish line.

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Runna Head Coach Steph Kessell explained the reasoning behind these changes. “Recovery is also a key part of everyone’s running journey to prevent plateaus in training and reduce burnout or injury risk,” she said, “which is why we build it into every plan from day one.”

Runna Post Race Recovery
Runna

Together, these updates prove Runna is thinking about running in a strategic way. It’s not just about helping you train for your next marathon. It’s about helping you build a healthy running habit that lasts a lifetime. Whether you’re trying to survive a heat wave or figure out what comes next after your big race, the app has your training covered.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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