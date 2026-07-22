How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8

Samsung has expanded its foldable lineup to three phones this year, giving buyers a choice between a compact flip phone, an unusually wide book-style foldable, and an expensive Ultra model built around stronger cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are available to preorder beginning July 22. General availability starts on August 7, 2026, through Samsung and major US carriers.

Samsung will sell them through its website and Experience Stores, alongside major retailers and carriers. So here is how much every model costs, which storage and color options are available and where you should consider placing your order.

How much does the Galaxy Z Flip 8 cost?

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the least expensive phone in Samsung’s new foldable range.

Samsung lists the following starting prices:

United States: $1,199.99

Europe: €1,299

United Kingdom: £1,149

US storage prices are:

256GB with 12GB of RAM: $1,199.99

512GB with 12GB of RAM: $1,399.99

Mint will only be sold through Samsung’s website, while availability for the other colors may vary between carriers and retailers. The Flip 8 is the least expensive phone in the new range and the obvious choice for anyone who values portability.

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It weighs 180 grams and measures 6.1mm thick when unfolded, making it Samsung’s lightest and slimmest Flip so far. Its 6.9-inch folding display is paired with a 4.1-inch FlexWindow, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 4,300mAh battery. Wired charging remains limited to 25W, and Samsung sells the required power adapter separately.

How much does the Galaxy Z Fold 8 cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 sits between the Flip and Fold 8 Ultra in Samsung’s new lineup.

Its starting prices are:

United States: $1,899.99

Europe: €1,999

United Kingdom: £1,699

US storage prices are:

256GB with 12GB of RAM: $1,899.99

512GB with 12GB of RAM: $2,099.99

1TB with 16GB of RAM: $2,499.99

Samsung has yet to announce the individual prices for the 512GB and 1TB versions. But it comes in four distinct color variants:

Graphite

Cream

Lavender

Pistachio, exclusive to Samsung.com

The Fold 8 qualifies for the same preorder promotion as the other two models. At 201 grams, the Fold 8 is Samsung’s lightest book-style foldable yet. While the name suggests otherwise, this is the actual new addition to the series with a wide foldable design.

The cover screen is a 5.5-inch panel, while the inner screen is a 7.6-inch display that has a more rectangular 4:3 aspect ratio. The phone carries two 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 4,800mAh battery, and support for 45W wired and 20W wireless charging. The 45W charger is sold separately.

How much does the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra cost?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sits at the top of Samsung’s foldable range.

Its starting prices are:

United States: $2,099.99

Europe: €2,199

United Kingdom: £1,899

US storage prices are:

256GB with 12GB of RAM: $2,099.99

512GB with 12GB of RAM: $2,299.99

1TB with 16GB of RAM: $2,699.99

Available colors include:

Graphite

Cream

Violet Shadow

Green Shadow, exclusive to Samsung.com

The Fold 8 Ultra earns its higher price through an 8-inch folding display and a more capable rear camera system. The setup includes a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Samsung has also given it a 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, and 20W wireless charging. It measures just 4.1mm thick when open and weighs 215 grams.

Where can you preorder Samsung’s new foldables?

Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Fold 8, and Fold 8 Ultra will be available through the following US sellers:

Samsung.com

Shop Samsung app

Samsung Experience Stores

Amazon

Best Buy

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon

Samsung.com is the best place to start if you want one of the exclusive colors. Green Shadow, Pistachio, and Mint will not be available through third-party retailers or carriers. Ordering directly from Samsung is also the only purchasing route specifically connected with the company’s confirmed trade-in and Samsung Credit offers in the press release.

What preorder deals are available?

Customers trading in an eligible device can receive up to $1,200 in credit through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app. Samsung does not guarantee that every trade-in will receive the full amount. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 tops out at $600 credit.

The value depends on the submitted device and whether it meets Samsung’s eligibility requirements. The trade-in must power on, hold a charge, have a functioning display, and remain free of disqualifying damage or software locks. Buyers choosing the No Trade-In option can receive up to $200 in Samsung Credit. This credit cannot reduce the cost of the foldable itself.

It must be spent during the preorder transaction on eligible products such as:

Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Watches

Galaxy tablets

Selected accessories

Samsung Care+

Any remaining credit is lost if it is not used during checkout. Each phone also includes a six-month Google AI Pro trial with 5TB of cloud storage. The plan normally costs $19.99 per month and will begin renewing at that rate unless it is canceled before the trial ends.

Which Galaxy foldable should you order?

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the most approachable model, with the lowest starting price and the smallest folded design. It makes the most sense for buyers who prefer a more portable foldable phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is aimed at buyers who want Samsung’s largest folding display and strongest camera hardware. Its telephoto camera, 200-megapixel main sensor, larger battery, and thinner unfolded body account for its higher starting price.

Lastly, there is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is the most unique out of the lot. The new wide foldable design stands out from the crowd of notebook-style foldables. Similar to the Huawei Pura X Max, the wider cover display helps the inner screen have an aspect ratio closer to a tablet.