Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 goes wide and light to find a new identity for foldable phones

Samsung just took the wraps off the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, and it’s clear the company wants this one to feel like a fresh start for the Fold line, not just another yearly bump.

Before we take a look at everything this device offers, let’s first get the confusing naming out of the way. Since Samsung has added a wider fold to its lineup this year, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is not the successor to the Fold 7. Instead, it’s an entirely new device with a squatter and wider profile.

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The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the true successor of the Z Fold 7, offering the same aspect ratio and size. With that confusion out of the way, let’s see what the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 brings to the table.

What makes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 different this time?

The Fold 8 feels like a compact foldable that excels at everything. Folded, you get a 5.5-inch 10:16 Dynamic AMOLED cover screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Unfold it, and the display turns into a proper 7.6-inch canvas for watching games and shows. Rotate it, and that same screen becomes surprisingly comfortable for reading books and long articles, so you don’t need to carry a separate e-reader.

Samsung also made this the lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, weighing just 201 grams. That’s impressive, considering it still packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip and a bigger 4,800mAh battery, so you’re not giving up performance or battery life for the lighter build. I don’t know how Samsung achieved this, but the prospective buyers would be happier for it.

What else does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 bring to the table?

Beyond the wider design and the new chipset, Samsung also brightened up the main screen, pushing it to up to 3,000 nits with Vision Booster and a low reflection finish, so you shouldn’t struggle to see it outdoors.

On the camera side, you get dual 50MP sensors covering wide and ultra-wide shots, along with a 10MP selfie camera. You get Dual Recording mode that lets you film both sides of a moment at once and a My FanCam mode, which tracks your subject automatically and reframes the footage for social media, saving you the editing work.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is undeniably expensive, but its price falls in line with what we’ve come to expect from flagship foldables. It starts at $1,899.99 and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.