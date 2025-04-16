Google Pixel 9a review: A brilliant Pixel phone to buy

Google Pixel 9a MSRP $499.00 Score Details “The Google Pixel 9a's flat design is a surprising win, while the long battery life, great software, capable cameras, and brilliant fundamentals make it a highly recommended purchase.” Pros Long battery life

Android 15 is well designed and responsive

Flat rear panel adds flair and convenience

Wireless charging

Long software update commitment Cons Slow wired charging

Photos can require editing

Table of Contents Table of Contents Specs Google Pixel 9a: design Google Pixel 9a: camera Google Pixel 9a: software and AI Google Pixel 9a: performance Google Pixel 9a: battery and charging Google Pixel 9a: price and availability Google Pixel 9a: verdict

The Google Pixel 9a is the lowest cost way into Pixel 9 ownership, but is it another case of you’d be better off paying extra to get the next model up? In other words, is it compromised in a way that encourages you to spend more? After spending more than a week with the phone, I’ve got good news, as this is a true Pixel phone that stands proudly on its own as a member of the family. Let’s take a deep dive into whether this makes it a phone to buy or not.

Specs

Google Pixel 9a Dimensions 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm Weight 186 grams Screen 6.3-inch Actua, 1080 x 2424 pixels, 60-120Hz refresh rate, 2,700 nits peak brightness Durability IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 over screen Cameras 48MP main camera with OIS, 13MP wide-angle camera, 13MP selfie camera Processor Google Tensor G4 RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage Battery and charging 5,100mAh, 22W wired, 7W Qi wireless charging Software Android 15 Colors Iris, Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian Price $499, 499 British pounds

Google Pixel 9a: design

The Pixel 9a represents a design shift for Google. Gone is the visor and island containing the camera lenses, and in comes an almost entirely flat rear panel with the two cameras set in a small, stadium-shaped section covered in glass which barely extends away from the surface of the phone. It’s a choice that could be called daring in today’s smartphone design landscape, where massive camera modules equate to impressive camera performance in a lot of people’s minds.

We’ll come back to the camera soon, but the Pixel 9a’s flatness — which extends to the sides of the phone and the screen — makes it a lovely phone to hold and pocket. It doesn’t get caught on anything, it’s well balanced in your hand, and it sits flat on the table. If you love the idea of a flat screen and rear panel, then the delicious minimalist nature of the Pixel 9a should really appeal.

It’s not all that thin at 8.9mm, but the design helps shrink this down in your hand, and I’ve found it very comfortable to hold even for long periods. It’s light at 186 grams, the aluminum frame feels high quality, the plastic rear panel visually does a very good impression of glass, and the IP68 dust and water resistance rating gives me confidence. Some will complain about the size of the bezels around the 6.3-inch screen, but within an hour of using the phone, I’d forgotten all about them.

The aluminum chassis gives the Pixel 9a some much needed class, as although the plastic back looks like glass, there’s too much flex and an unpleasantly hollow sound to it for anyone to be fooled for long. However, the phone’s size and shape is well-judged, and I really like the convenient flat design. It does something different, even if it is a simple design, and that’s rare in smartphones today.

Google Pixel 9a: camera

The Pixel 9a’s main 48-megapixel camera has been upgraded and comes with optical image stabilization, while the 13MP wide-angle camera gets a macro mode. There’s all the usual Google AI modes, such as Add Me, Best Take, and the excellent Magic Editor feature.

I’ve enjoyed taking photos with the Pixel 9a. There’s plenty of detail, a neutral balance, and just enough versatility to keep it interesting. There’s no telephoto camera, but the 2x zoom is decent, just as it is on the Pixel 9. Macro mode kicks in automatically, represented by a small flower in the corner of the screen. It’s good too, with lots of detail and a lovely depth of field. However, the main camera isn’t as good at judging colors as the Pixel 9, and this may come down to the lack of a spectral sensor, which helps the camera assess colors and tone.

It means I’ve often found some photos are either under exposed or a little drab. They are never bad, and it doesn’t happen all the time. Solving the issue comes from Google Photos and its excellent editing suite, where I’ve been able to subtly alter the Pixel 9a’s photos so they suit my taste better. Not everyone will feel the same as me about the Pixel 9a’s photos, but those who do should be reassured it’s easy (and fun) to alter them on the device.

Does this mean the Pixel 9a’s camera is a disappointment? No, not at all. There’s a welcome degree of versatility and because it’s reliable, I’m confident in its ability to take a good photo in most situations and environments. I didn’t have quite the same trust in the Samsung Galaxy A56 or Nothing Phone 3a Pro’s camera. Just be aware you may spend a little more time editing your photos to get the exact right look.

Google Pixel 9a: software and AI

Android 15 on the Pixel 9a is mostly excellent, but some things do make me question its long-term reliability and suitability for non-techy buyers. For example, the Quick Settings in the pull-down menu refused to show names for me, even after a reset, restarts, and updates. It was eventually cured by activating High Contrast mode in the Settings menu, and the text even remained when I switched back to the default contrast. It’s just one of those odd things to expect when spending life with a Pixel phone.

Once you’re past some of its silliness, Android 15 is great to use. It’s smooth and responsive, the icons are well designed, the Settings menu is mostly logical, and the entire platform sees regular updates, along with seven years of major OS and security updates too. Provided you get Android 15 working right out-of-the-box, the Pixel 9a is a fantastic way to experience it. It’s far more agreeable and less intrusive than Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, less arduous in terms of initial setup than Samsung’s One UI 7, and there are fewer pre-installed apps than on Oppo’s ColorOS.

Gemini is the default virtual assistant, and the cornerstone of Google’s AI push on mobile. I’ve been using Gemini Advanced for about six months, but I get most of my use from it on the desktop through Google Chrome. However, the experience is similar to mobile, and it’s good at doing some things. It’s great as an idea generator, it summarizes documents and information quickly, and the recent upgrade to include Veo 2 video generation adds a fun new dimension. Gemini Live is available on the Pixel 9a, allowing free-flowing conversations, plus there’s Circle to Search and the Pixel Studio app.

The Screenshots app is missing though, which was one of the more interesting AI app additions on the Pixel 9, where it sorts and categorizes screenshots you’ve taken on the phone. Google’s Find My Device is onboard, as is Car Crash Detection and Theft Protection, and there are various helpful call-related features like call screening. These are excellent, value-adding features, and make Android 15 on the Pixel 9a a fantastic experience, provided you don’t meet any of the odd bugs that can show up on some phones.

Google Pixel 9a: performance

The Google Tensor G4 processor powering the Pixel 9a is the same chip found in all other Pixel 9 devices, but it only has 8GB of RAM rather than the 12GB or more helping the more expensive models perform even better. I haven’t seen any performance problems, like stuttering or an increase in heat, during normal use. Android 15 and low-demand apps all run without issue.

Geekbench 6 Single-core Geekbench 6 Multi-core Geekbench 6 GPU Google Pixel 9a (Tensor G4) 1746 4320 7662 OnePlus 13R (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) 2187 6333 14586 Samsung Galaxy A56 (Exynos 1580) 1363 3881 6943

Playing games does see some heat generated on the Pixel 9a, but it’s mostly noticeable under the screen rather than on the back of the phone or the chassis. Extended sessions of power-intensive games will emphasize this, but even after 30 minutes of Asphalt Legends: Unite, the phone never becomes too hot or uncomfortable to hold. It’s something to consider if you really want to play a lot of games, when phones like the OnePlus 13R with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will provide more performance with less pressure on the system.

Call quality deserves a special mention as it has been consistently excellent, pulling in a signal and maintaining connection even in poorly covered areas. Using Wi-Fi Calling at home turns it into a very reliable telephone, which is particularly important if coverage is low where you live. The stereo speakers get really loud too, and aside from the expected lack of bass response, are fine for podcasts and vocal-led music. The optical in-display fingerprint sensor unlocks the phone immediately, and the face unlock system isn’t far behind it. All this makes the phone so easy to live with on a daily basis.

Google Pixel 9a: battery and charging

Battery life has been excellent, and it’s reasonable to expect at least five hours non-gaming screen time from a single charge of the 5,100mAh battery. The strong battery performance is backed up by a choice of 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging, which may not be the most powerful, but we’re pleased to see wireless charging hasn’t been withheld on the lowest price Pixel 9 phone.

Running a 3DMark stress benchmarking test revealed a high performance 20-minute gaming session is likely to take 10% from the battery, while the same time playing Asphalt Legends: Unite took around 5%. When it comes time to recharge, the lack of charging power shows up. A full charge with Anker’s 140W wall charger confirmed the 23W maximum, and it took 105 minutes to go from 1% to 100%. This is slow compared to the Pixel 9, the Samsung Galaxy A56, and the OnePlus 13R. Only about 40% is added to the battery after 30 minutes charging too, and this may impact those short on both time and battery.

Google Pixel 9a: price and availability

The Google Pixel 9a is available now for $499 if you choose the 128GB version, or $599 if you want 256GB of internal storage space. There are four colors — Iris, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian — and it’s the Porcelain model you can see in our photos.

Which phones should you also consider? The Apple iPhone 16e is the phone it will be compared to most, but anyone who only wants Android won’t be looking at buying it. Instead, the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Nothing Phone 3a Pro are its top competitors, along with the $600 OnePlus 13R and the $650 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE if you don’t mind spending a little more.

Google Pixel 9a: verdict

There’s a welcome clear progression in Google’s Pixel range, and it’s fantastic to see Google isn’t forcing you to pay more for an upper range model due to business-driven feature omissions. The Pixel 9a is very obviously the entry-level model, and there’s a strong case to be made to spend more to get the Pixel 9, whether it’s for the improved camera, faster charging, additional RAM, or the unique design.

While this can sometimes result in compromises that diminish the value of the entry-level phone, Google has neatly avoided this situation with the Pixel 9a. It has great battery life, brilliant software, a different but still unique design, and a decent camera. It gets the fundamentals right too, whether that’s call quality or software updates, and comes with modern essentials like wireless charging and plenty of AI.

All-too-often the base phone gets a recommendation with the caveat you’d be wise to spend the extra to get the next model up, but that’s not the case with the Pixel 9a. It’s an excellent phone on its own, and unless you’re playing a lot of games or really want to take a lot of photos, there’s no real need to get the Pixel 9. I’ve been really satisfied with the Pixel 9a, and think you will be too.