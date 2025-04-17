 Skip to main content
The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally reveals the first look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer

By
The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25

Marvel Studios has been extremely patient with its Fantastic Four rollout. However, the latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally revealed the first look at Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

“Are you the protectors of the world?” The Silver Surfer asks Marvel’s First Family before declaring that Earth has been “marked for death.” Shalla-Bal, aka the Silver Surfer, is the Empress of Zenn-La and the official herald to Galactus (Ralph Ineson), the cosmic being who consumes planets. Garner’s Silver Surfer sports the trademark metallic skin and travels on a surfboard-esque platform.

The Silver Surfer was not the only big reveal in the trailer. The footage confirmed that Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) is pregnant with her first child. While Sue’s husband, Reed Richard (Pedro Pascal), looked cautious, Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) were much happier, knowing they are about to become uncles.

“We can do this,” Sue tells Reed in a private moment. “Nothing’s going to change.”

The Silver Surfer stands and looks.
Marvel Studios

Unfortunately for Sue, everything will change after the arrival of Galactus. Not even the brilliant Reed can predict what will happen, going so far as to share his uncertainty about humanity’s safety.

“We will fight it together,” Sue emphatically states. “We will face this together as a family.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

First Steps marks the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU. 20th Century Fox previously made three Fantastic Four movies this century — 2005’s Fantastic Four, 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the 2015 reboot, Fantastic Four.

Because the MCU’s version of the Fantastic Four exists in a 1960s retro-futuristic-inspired world, don’t expect other MCU characters to show up, at least not until the end or the post-credits scene. The Fantastic Four are on a collision course with Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), and the superhero team will star in Avengers: Doomsday.

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Kevin Feige produces, with Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis attached as executive producers.

Marvel Studios will release The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.

