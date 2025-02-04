 Skip to main content
Marvel’s First Family have arrived in The Fantastic Four: First Steps teaser trailer

By
The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Official Teaser | Only in Theaters July 25

The wait for Marvel’s First Family is over. Marvel has unveiled the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The first footage introduces a new crop of superheroes, including Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Set in a retro-futuristic version of 1960s New York City, the teaser explores the lives of the four before and after they received their powers.

The Fantastic Four must work together to defend Earth from a planet-destroying space god named Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). “Whatever life throws at us, we face it together as a family,” Sue says in the teaser.

The Fantastic 4 stand on a platform.
Marvel Studios

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles also star.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by a team of writers, including Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce, with Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis serving as executive producers.

The Fantastic Four kicks off a new era in Marvel, Phase Six. The superhero family will be one of the new pillars of the MCU going forward. Pascal, Kirby, Quinn, and Moss-Bachrach will reprise their roles for Avengers: Doomsday.

First Steps is the third MCU movie scheduled for 2025. Captain America: Brave New World opens on February 14, while Thunderbolts* arrives on May 2.

We have liftoff.

Marvel Studios&#39; #TheFantasticFour: First Steps lands in theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/hJ98F6PHEj

&mdash; Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 4, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

