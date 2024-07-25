The cast of The Fantastic Four has assembled. With filming set to begin, Pedro Pascal shared a photo on Instagram with his fellow Fantastic Four members, featuring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Pascal’s slideshow also included a picture of director Matt Shakman.

“Our first mission,” Pascal wrote in the caption.

The Fantastic Four’s core members include Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Additional cast members include Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Walter Hauser have also joined the production in undisclosed roles.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed filming on The Fantastic Four will commence in late July.

“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said on The Official Marvel Podcast.

On the same podcast, Feige also hinted that The Fantastic Four will be set in 1960s New York.

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air, making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige explained. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say.”

WandaVision’s Shakman will direct The Fantastic Four on a script by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The Fantastic Four film will be released on July 25, 2025. It is scheduled to be the first film of the MCU’s Phase Six.