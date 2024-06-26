 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Marvel’s Kevin Feige shares key updates on The Fantastic Four, Deadpool & Wolverine

By
Movie posters for The Fantastic Four and Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

Marvel has launched The Official Marvel Podcast, a new weekly podcast about everything going on in the MCU. Marvel secured arguably the most important man in the company as its first guest, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

During the interview, Feige teased several upcoming Marvel projects, including The Fantastic Four. Feige revealed that filming begins following Marvel’s triumphant return to Hall H at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

Recommended Videos

“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said on the podcast. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”

Kevin Feige talks Fantastic Four, Marvel vs Capcom returns, and more!

The Fantastic Four’s core cast features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Many fans noticed the posters for The Fantastic Four looked like they came from another era. Feige confirmed these suspicions about the movie’s setting.

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air, making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige said. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say…”

Another high-profile project teased by Feige was Deadpool & Wolverine, the next entry into the MCU. Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will reluctantly join forces on a mission involving the Time Variance (TVA) from Loki. Feige hinted this may not be the last time Deadpool and Wolverine interact with other properties in the MCU.

Deadpool holds something as he stands in front of Wolverine.
Marvel/Disney

“Seeing them interact with TVA agents, and people familiar with that organization from Loki season 1 and season 2 is a thrill. The combination of all those different worlds and all those different flavors, and perhaps even a few more that people won’t know about until they see the movie, is a thrill,” Feige added. “It’s very exciting how we can see continue with the same actors in new incarnations, which is great, and I think is a peek into the future as we continue to bring these comic book stories to life.”

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024. The Fantastic Four arrives the following year on July 25, 2025.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Who should be cast in the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie?
The Fantastic Four get ready for battle in a Marvel comic book.

February 14, 2025, will mark the debut of Marvel's First Family in the ever-expanding, slightly infuriating Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, simply titled Fantastic Four, will be helmed by Matt Shankman, who directed WandaVision, the best MCU show so far. Shankman originally worked on the screenplay with Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, but recent news revealed Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman will re-write the script, perhaps to add more sci-fi elements.

Beyond what this change in screenwriters means, at least we know the project is moving along nicely and will likely meet its tentative release date. It also means that casting for the four lead roles will almost certainly happen this year, probably at a major event like San Diego Comic-Con. Since the project was first announced in 2019, multiple names have been thrown around as potential castings for Marvel's First Family. However, until a formal announcement is made, we have ample room to make informed guesses, wishful thinking suggestions, and everything in between. And, like every superhero fan, we have several ideas of who could and should play the Fantastic Four.
Who should play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic?

Read more
Director exits Fantastic Four; The Marvels, Ant-Man 3 swap dates
The Fantastic Four.

In December 2020, before cameras had even begun filming on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel locked up director Jon Watts to helm its new incarnation of the Fantastic Four. It was a solid choice considering that Watts' MCU Spider-Man movies were wildly successful at the box office even before characters from the previous Spider-Man films showed up in No Way Home. But three superhero movies in five years appears to be enough for Watts. Via Deadline, both Marvel and Watts confirmed his departure from Fantastic Four.

The report notes that it was an amicable split between Watts and Marvel. That also seems clear from the joint statement by Marvel's Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito.

Read more
Marvel recruits Spider-Man director for new Fantastic Four movie
Jon Watts

The Fantastic Four, Marvel's first family of superheroes, is headed back to the big screen.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed development of a new movie based on The Fantastic Four during the Disney Investor Day event held December 10. Although the film's official title was not revealed, Feige did announce who will be behind the camera for the project: Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts.

Read more