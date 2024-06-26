Marvel has launched The Official Marvel Podcast, a new weekly podcast about everything going on in the MCU. Marvel secured arguably the most important man in the company as its first guest, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

During the interview, Feige teased several upcoming Marvel projects, including The Fantastic Four. Feige revealed that filming begins following Marvel’s triumphant return to Hall H at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

“Our director, Matt Shakman, has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July. Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con,” Feige said on the podcast. “We start filming the day after on Fantastic Four.”

The Fantastic Four’s core cast features Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Many fans noticed the posters for The Fantastic Four looked like they came from another era. Feige confirmed these suspicions about the movie’s setting.

“It is a period film, and there was another piece of art we released with Johnny Storm flying in the air, making a 4 symbol. There was a cityscape in that image,” Feige said. “There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn’t look exactly like the New York that we know or the New York that existed in the ’60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I’ll say…”

Another high-profile project teased by Feige was Deadpool & Wolverine, the next entry into the MCU. Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will reluctantly join forces on a mission involving the Time Variance (TVA) from Loki. Feige hinted this may not be the last time Deadpool and Wolverine interact with other properties in the MCU.

“Seeing them interact with TVA agents, and people familiar with that organization from Loki season 1 and season 2 is a thrill. The combination of all those different worlds and all those different flavors, and perhaps even a few more that people won’t know about until they see the movie, is a thrill,” Feige added. “It’s very exciting how we can see continue with the same actors in new incarnations, which is great, and I think is a peek into the future as we continue to bring these comic book stories to life.”

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26, 2024. The Fantastic Four arrives the following year on July 25, 2025.

