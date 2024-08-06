 Skip to main content
Jennifer Garner stuns in Elektra training video for Deadpool & Wolverine

By
Deadpool and Elektra stand next to each other and stare.
Marvel Studios

By now, the secret’s out that several characters from 20th Century Fox’s superhero universe appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. One of those characters was Elektra, played by Jennifer Garner, in 2003’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra.

On Instagram, Garner posted a training montage of how she prepared for her return as Elektra. “I was fit, but not Marvel fit,” Garner wrote in the caption. Having not picked up Elektra’s sais in two decades, Garner got to work on this “impossible dream,” preparing her body for a superhero transformation. With the help of her stunt double Shauna Duggins, Garner began incorporating weights, boxing, and peloton sessions into her workouts.

Garner thanked Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for her inclusion in the film. Garner previously worked with Reynolds and Levy on Netflix’s The Adam Projectthe movie where the duo pitched her their Deadpool & Wolverine idea.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list,” Garner wrote. “Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Garner wasn’t the only surprise appearance in the third Deadpool film. Dafne Keen as X-23/Laura, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wesley Snipes teamed with Elektra to help Deadpool and Wolverine fight Cassandra Nova in the Void. On his Instagram, Reynolds spotlighted each character, including Garner, whom he described as having a “blackbelt in nice.”

Reynolds added, “I don’t care how talented someone is, you can’t hide humanity. She’s not only one of my favorite performers, she’s one of my favorite people.” Garner later thanked Reynolds again on Instagram stories, saying she would “fight bad guys” for him any day.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters.

